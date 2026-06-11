ETV Bharat / state

One Year After Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Family Of 19-Year-Old Victim Still Struggles To Cope with Loss

Friends had accompanied him to the airport to bid him farewell and celebrate the beginning of a new chapter. But moments after take-off, the aircraft crashed and he was no more.

Kheda: A year has passed since the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash that shattered countless dreams and left families with unimaginable loss. Among the victims was Rudra Patel, a 19-year-old from Vansoli village in Mehmedabad taluka of Kheda district. Rudra boarded a flight to London for the first time in his life. Tragically, it became his last journey.

Even a year later, the family is unable to come to terms with the loss. The trauma is so deep that they struggle to keep his photographs in the house. His father says he cannot bring himself to set his son's picture as his mobile status or even watch an airplane flying overhead without being overwhelmed by emotion.

According to relatives and friends, Rudra was an exceptionally bright science student who scored high in both Class 10 and Class 12 grade. To pursue his dream of higher education abroad, he set his journey on the same plane.

"It still feels like the incident took place yesterday because I cannot look at his photographs. I cannot even post my son's picture as my status. Whenever I see his photograph, I either lose sleep at night or my eyes fill with tears. I often become irritable. Such moments occur frequently. Every day, our family spends about half an hour praying for him," said Rudra’s father Chiragbhai Patel.