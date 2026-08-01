ETV Bharat / state

One Worker Dead, Two Critical After Boiler Explosion At Illegal T-Shirt Factory In Bengal's Duttapukur

Duttapukur (North 24 Parganas): At least one worker died and two others sustained critical injuries after a boiler explosion at an illegal vest manufacturing unit in densely populated Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday night.

While Barasat Superintendent of Police J Mercy did not respond when contacted, a district police official confirmed the worker's death and stated that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. A probe has also been initiated to determine the legal status of these factories. "Any unit found operating without proper government authorisation will be shut down," he added.

Following the mishap, locals expressed anger and demanded action against the administration over presence of such illegal factories in a populated locality.

According to police and local sources, several vest manufacturing units have sprung up over the last few years in Taldaria Ghoshpara area of ​​Duttapukur. Residents alleged that most of these factories operate illegally, lacking adequate pollution control infrastructure and proper fire safety measures.

On Friday, a boiler explosion at one of these illegal units. The force of the blast shattered windowpanes in nearby houses, causing panic among the residents. Debris from the factory was scattered across neighbouring homes following the explosion.