One Worker Dead, Two Critical After Boiler Explosion At Illegal T-Shirt Factory In Bengal's Duttapukur
Locals alleged that they have repeatedly urged the administration to take action, but illegal factories continue to mushroom in densely populated areas without safety measures.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Duttapukur (North 24 Parganas): At least one worker died and two others sustained critical injuries after a boiler explosion at an illegal vest manufacturing unit in densely populated Duttapukur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Friday night.
While Barasat Superintendent of Police J Mercy did not respond when contacted, a district police official confirmed the worker's death and stated that an investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway. A probe has also been initiated to determine the legal status of these factories. "Any unit found operating without proper government authorisation will be shut down," he added.
Following the mishap, locals expressed anger and demanded action against the administration over presence of such illegal factories in a populated locality.
According to police and local sources, several vest manufacturing units have sprung up over the last few years in Taldaria Ghoshpara area of Duttapukur. Residents alleged that most of these factories operate illegally, lacking adequate pollution control infrastructure and proper fire safety measures.
On Friday, a boiler explosion at one of these illegal units. The force of the blast shattered windowpanes in nearby houses, causing panic among the residents. Debris from the factory was scattered across neighbouring homes following the explosion.
A visit to the site revealed the factory's location amidst a congested, densely populated neighborhood. Piles of firewood and other combustible materials were found stored around the workers' workspace, locals remarked, adding that controlling a fire in such an environment would be extremely difficult.
Shubhradip Biswas, an eyewitness, said, "We rushed outside after suddenly hearing the sound of a loud explosion. We could hear people shouting and screaming from inside the factory. We ran to the spot and found the lifeless body of a worker lying amidst a pile of wood, with fire burning all around. Two others were writhing in pain because of their injuries. We rushed all three to the hospital."
He added, "This is not a new occurrence for us. In the past too, several people have died in explosions at these illegal factories. We have previously submitted memoranda to the administration urging them to take action, but nothing has been done. These illegal factories are operating in densely populated areas without any proper safety measures."
Another local resident Shankar Mallick said, "Not just one or two, there are several illegal vest-manufacturing factories in the Taldaria Ghoshpara area. These factories lack any kind of safety measures. Fatalities have occurred here before this explosion as well. It is baffling to us why the administration is not addressing these issues. We want the administration to conduct an impartial investigation and take appropriate action."