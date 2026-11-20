One-Week Physical Test Postponement For Menstruating Police Aspirants: Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam
Yogesh Kadam said guidelines are being prepared for menstruating candidates to apply for the one-week postponement of the police recruitment physical test.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering granting a weeklong exemption to candidates whose menstrual cycle coincides with their physical test date for police recruitment.
Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, told ETV Bharat in an interview that a policy regarding this is being formulated and a formal decision will be announced soon. To ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged due to menstrual discomfort, the proposed policy has a provision to reschedule their physical tests, the minister said.
"Official guidelines will be issued, detailing the application process for availing this exemption," he said.
Candidates appearing for police recruitment must undergo physical tests, including running, shot put, and other physical assessments. Candidates often train for months for these tests.
However, if a candidate’s menstrual cycle coincides with the test, she may experience severe abdominal pain, lower back pain, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or excessive bleeding. Consequently, despite possessing the necessary physical fitness, she is unable to perform as expected, leading to the fear of losing the recruitment opportunity, officials said.
In view of this, the state government intends to take a sensitive approach toward female candidates. Approximately 90 percent of those appearing for police recruitment come from rural areas, with a significant number of women among them.
Beyond rescheduling the physical test dates, officials said that recruitment centres need basic amenities for women, including proper toilets, sanitary pads, changing spaces, drinking water and rest areas.
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