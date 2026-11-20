ETV Bharat / state

One-Week Physical Test Postponement For Menstruating Police Aspirants: Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam

File photo of Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is considering granting a weeklong exemption to candidates whose menstrual cycle coincides with their physical test date for police recruitment.

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Yogesh Kadam, told ETV Bharat in an interview that a policy regarding this is being formulated and a formal decision will be announced soon. To ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged due to menstrual discomfort, the proposed policy has a provision to reschedule their physical tests, the minister said.

"Official guidelines will be issued, detailing the application process for availing this exemption," he said. Candidates appearing for police recruitment must undergo physical tests, including running, shot put, and other physical assessments. Candidates often train for months for these tests.