Punjab: Ammonia Gas Leak Sparks Panic After Cold Store Roof Collapses in Bathinda; One Trapped
Authorities sought the help of NDRF to rescue the last person whose whereabouts are still unknown due to ammonia fumes hindering rescue.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 10:29 PM IST
Bathinda: A massive rescue operation is underway in Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district of Punjab after the ceiling of a private cold store caved in on Wednesday, releasing ammonia gas and trapping three persons under the debris. As two people were already rescued from the wreckage, the efforts to find the third missing person are ongoing.
The accident occurred suddenly when the structure collapsed. This caused a panic situation as it led to an escape of ammonia gas which is used for refrigeration. The strong smell of ammonia gas from a factory caused panic among the locals who had to flee from their homes and shops.
According to police and the witnesses, three children were in the factory premises when the roof caved in. One of the survivors who had a tough time escaping said that they did not see the accident coming. The villagers who were the first respondents to this tragedy attempted to save them from being engulfed in the cloud of ammonia fumes and saved two out of the three before the arrival of the admin team.
The district admin team has sought the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue the last person whose whereabouts are still unknown due to the hazardous nature of the ammonia fumes hindering rescue efforts.
Giving more information, DSP Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “Immediately after receiving information, our police teams reached the site. Thanks to our efficient coordination with the people there, we have been able to rescue two youths till now. The most important thing for us now is the rescue of the third individual, and for which NDRF has been roped in with their special equipment.”
As of now, there has been no casualty, but damage to the property is substantial. According to the authorities, while the reason behind the collapse of the roof still remains unknown, an inquiry will be conducted soon enough, following the completion of the rescue mission and control of the gas leak.