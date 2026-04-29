ETV Bharat / state

Punjab: Ammonia Gas Leak Sparks Panic After Cold Store Roof Collapses in Bathinda; One Trapped

Bathinda: A massive rescue operation is underway in Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district of Punjab after the ceiling of a private cold store caved in on Wednesday, releasing ammonia gas and trapping three persons under the debris. As two people were already rescued from the wreckage, the efforts to find the third missing person are ongoing.

The accident occurred suddenly when the structure collapsed. This caused a panic situation as it led to an escape of ammonia gas which is used for refrigeration. The strong smell of ammonia gas from a factory caused panic among the locals who had to flee from their homes and shops.

According to police and the witnesses, three children were in the factory premises when the roof caved in. One of the survivors who had a tough time escaping said that they did not see the accident coming. The villagers who were the first respondents to this tragedy attempted to save them from being engulfed in the cloud of ammonia fumes and saved two out of the three before the arrival of the admin team.