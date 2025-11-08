ETV Bharat / state

One Teacher For Five Classes: The Dire State Of Education In A Kolhapur Zilla Parishad School

The school in Kolhapur where there's only one teacher for five classes. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: The Maharashtra state government claims to be striving to uphold every child’s right to education, with the education department implementing the Right to Education Act. Yet, in stark contrast, the reality at the Zilla Parishad school in Kalambe Tarf Kale village, Kolhapur, tells a different story: a single teacher is left managing five classes alone.

According to the Right to Education Act of the state, there is a ratio of 1 teacher for every 30 students in Zilla Parishad schools. However, it is important to have a separate teacher for each subject for students from classes 1 to 5, so that students in the school should get physical education along with academic lessons, and to give scope to the physical talents of the students along with studies.

However, the villagers have expressed regret that this rule is not being followed by the School Education Department.

There are 55 students in the school. However, since March, despite repeated applications from the villagers to the Gram Panchayat and School Education Management Committee and Zilla Parishad Primary Education Department, the village school has not received teachers.

Classes from 1st to 5th are enrolled in the school. Since 2023, the students of the school have come first in the Pradnya Shodh Exam (Pradnyashodh Pariksha), meaning "Talent Search Examination."

However, the question of the quality of students has been raised due to the lack of teachers for every subject for the last 8 months. The only teacher currently in the school has to teach all subjects to students from 1st to 5th class. As a result, this has had a direct impact on the quality of students.

Meanwhile, the School Management Committee has repeatedly followed up with the Karveer Panchayat Samiti and the Primary Department of the Zilla Parishad. A statement has also been given to the State Education Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse in this regard.