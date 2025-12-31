One Shot Dead, Another Injured In A Fight Between Two Groups In Amritsar
The two groups had a fight last week and had come to resolve the dispute when some members opened fire at others.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 4:29 PM IST
Amritsar: A 22-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured during a fight that took place between two groups over an old dispute in Balkal village of Amritsar in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh (22) of Balkal village while the injured is Kabal Singh. Police said an FIR has been registered and search is underway for the accused.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the two groups had gathered at Janj house to resolve an old dispute. Kabal told police that the accused had suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired at them. He said that both of them suffered bullet injuries with Simranjit severely wounded on his chest and leg.
According to police, around five to six days ago, there was a fight between the two groups and they had met to resolve the dispute last evening. At the beginning, the two groups had a conversation, which escalated into a fight, and few moments later, one group reportedly opened fire on the other.
Hearing the gunshots, people rushed to the spot and took the two brothers to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, where doctors declared Simranjit brought dead, while Kabal is undergoing treatment.
Kabal said, "We were in the Janj house and didn't know that the accused were carrying pistols. Sunny and Happy started firing at us following a quarrel. Five rounds of bullets were fired and Simranjit succumbed to his injuries on the spot."
ASI Joginder Singh said, "Initial investigation has revealed that the incident was a fallout of a quarrel between the two groups five to six days ago. Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Also, the statement of the injured youth has been recorded. An FIR has been registered and strictest action will be taken against the accused."
