One Shot Dead, Another Injured In A Fight Between Two Groups In Amritsar

Amritsar: A 22-year-old man was shot dead and his brother injured during a fight that took place between two groups over an old dispute in Balkal village of Amritsar in Punjab, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Simranjit Singh (22) of Balkal village while the injured is Kabal Singh. Police said an FIR has been registered and search is underway for the accused.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the two groups had gathered at Janj house to resolve an old dispute. Kabal told police that the accused had suddenly pulled out a pistol and fired at them. He said that both of them suffered bullet injuries with Simranjit severely wounded on his chest and leg.

According to police, around five to six days ago, there was a fight between the two groups and they had met to resolve the dispute last evening. At the beginning, the two groups had a conversation, which escalated into a fight, and few moments later, one group reportedly opened fire on the other.