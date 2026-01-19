ETV Bharat / state

One Sanctum, Two Faiths: A Lesson in Communal Harmony

Kozhikode: The Mavoor Kidappil Muthappan Kurikkal Bhagavathi Temple in Kozhikode presents a picture of communal harmony. The temple honours the shared history of its primary deities: Muthappan, a Hindu and Kurikkal, a Muslim.

"Muthappan and Kurikkal were soulmates who shared the same strength and vision. They fought together against injustice and protected the righteous by destroying evil forces. After their time as symbols of goodness in this region, they were deified and enshrined together," said Ravi, the temple hereditary authority.

The 'Muthappan' and 'Kurikkal' Vellattu and Thira performances, held as part of the temple festival, carry a profound message of human unity. Thira is a sacred ritualistic performance from the North Malabar and South Malabar regions of Kerala. It is a vibrant folk art form where performers are believed to be possessed by a deity, bringing divine stories to life through intense dance and music.

According to temple legend, Kurikkal, a prominent Mappila (Muslim) leader, once arrived at the abode of Muthappan, a local chieftain. After several tests of strength and character, Muthappan accepted Kurikkal as his closest ally.

Centuries later, the temple continues to follow unique traditions reflecting this bond. Both deities are consecrated within the same sanctum sanctorum, though they are honoured with different ritualistic practices. While Muthappan is worshipped through Madhyama Karma, Kurikkal is honoured with Uthama Karma rituals.