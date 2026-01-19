One Sanctum, Two Faiths: A Lesson in Communal Harmony
The Kerala temple where a Hindu deity and a Muslim hero are enshrined together.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Kozhikode: The Mavoor Kidappil Muthappan Kurikkal Bhagavathi Temple in Kozhikode presents a picture of communal harmony. The temple honours the shared history of its primary deities: Muthappan, a Hindu and Kurikkal, a Muslim.
"Muthappan and Kurikkal were soulmates who shared the same strength and vision. They fought together against injustice and protected the righteous by destroying evil forces. After their time as symbols of goodness in this region, they were deified and enshrined together," said Ravi, the temple hereditary authority.
The 'Muthappan' and 'Kurikkal' Vellattu and Thira performances, held as part of the temple festival, carry a profound message of human unity. Thira is a sacred ritualistic performance from the North Malabar and South Malabar regions of Kerala. It is a vibrant folk art form where performers are believed to be possessed by a deity, bringing divine stories to life through intense dance and music.
According to temple legend, Kurikkal, a prominent Mappila (Muslim) leader, once arrived at the abode of Muthappan, a local chieftain. After several tests of strength and character, Muthappan accepted Kurikkal as his closest ally.
Centuries later, the temple continues to follow unique traditions reflecting this bond. Both deities are consecrated within the same sanctum sanctorum, though they are honoured with different ritualistic practices. While Muthappan is worshipped through Madhyama Karma, Kurikkal is honoured with Uthama Karma rituals.
The Vellattu and Thira performances during the festival re-enact this historical brotherhood for the devotees. The Vellattu depicts Kurikkal’s arrival at Muthappan’s abode and their subsequent trial of strength, which eventually leads to their deep friendship.
The performer portraying Kurikkal wears a prayer cap (Niskara Thoppi), a prayer scar (Niskara Thazhambu) on the forehead, an amulet (Elas), and a checkered sarong (Kallimundu). He carries a cane and a dagger.
Muthappan’s attire is traditional, featuring a headscarf and facial makeup. A striking moment occurs during the Vellattu when the sound of the Azaan (call to prayer) is heard. Muthappan hands over a prayer mat to Kurikkal, providing him space to offer prayers within his own abode. "This is a magnificent example of religious tolerance," said Ravi, the temple hereditary authority.
The Final Procession
The ritual concludes with the Muthappan-Kurikkal Thira, which depicts the duo fighting side-by-side to defend their land against invaders and looters. After emerging victorious, both are led under a ceremonial canopy (Melappu) back to the temple and re-enshrined in the same sanctum.
Large crowds gathered at the Kidappil Muthappan Kurikkal Bhagavathi Temple this year to witness this rare performance. Through these age-old rituals, the temple continues to send a powerful message of peace and coexistence to a world often divided by religious strife.
