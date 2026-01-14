ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Five Critical After Consuming Liquor In Haryana’s Bhiwani Village

Bhiwani: Ten people in Jatu Lohari village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district fell ill suddenly after consuming liquor on Wednesday. Among them, one person is declared dead while five others remain in critical condition.

According to villagers, a group of villagers consumed liquor together in Jatu Lohari. Soon after drinking, their health began to deteriorate. Family members immediately alerted the police and the health department. Ambulances rushed the victims to hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Among them, Jitender (35) died shortly after consuming the liquor. Five others are in critical condition and have been referred to a higher medical centre in Bhiwani for advanced treatment. The other affected persons are also being treated at the hospital.

Jatu Lohari village sarpanch Mukesh, who reached the hospital after the incident, said that some villagers had consumed alcohol on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. "Soon after drinking, their condition worsened suddenly. One villager, Jitender, has died, while several others are in serious condition," he said.