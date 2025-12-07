One ONGC Worker Dead, Another Missing As Boat With Over 30 Staff Capsizes In Bharuch
The incident has raised several questions about workers' safety as families alleged that companies making substantial profits from oil projects are severely negligent about it.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
Bharuch: One ONGC worker died, and another went missing when a boat with over 30 workers heading for a site inspection capsized near Asarsa village in Jambusar under the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Sunday. Preliminarily, it's believed that the accident occurred due to rising waves.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing workers screaming for help. People can be heard shouting "Help, help!" in the video.
According to sources, the boat was carrying workers for an oil survey being conducted by ONGC under contract with Asian Energy Company. Oil exploration and surveys in the sea for various government projects require a large number of workers, who are ferried to the site daily. Over 30 workers were on board at the time of the incident. As the waves increased, the boat lost control and capsized within seconds, trapping the workers in the water, some of whom were immediately swept away by the waves. NDRF and local rescue teams are searching for the missing person in the sea. The rescue operation is being hampered by the rising sea waves.
Local fishermen and other sailors rushed to the spot and began rescuing the workers. Those drowning were pulled out using clothing, ropes, and other supplies. Approximately 30 workers were rescued. The incident prompted the administration to swing into action. The oil survey team was immediately withdrawn from the area, and medical teams were called in to treat the rescued workers. Some with physical injuries and concussions were hospitalised.
Families of the workers and residents raised serious questions about safety as people risk their lives working at sea every day. But questions remain about whether they are provided with life jackets, safety boats, rescue equipment, and training. Locals alleged that companies making substantial profits from oil projects are severely negligent in safety measures, as necessary equipment and protocols for workers' safety are not being followed properly.
A preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident to find out who is responsible for boat safety, what the boat's capacity was, whether real-time weather information was checked, whether the boat operator was trained and other aspects.
Jambusar MLA DK Swami rushed to the hospital to meet the injured workers and inquire about their well-being. "This incident is very sad. If there was any negligence regarding the safety of the workers, it will be investigated, and strict action will be taken against those responsible. All facilities have been made available for the treatment of the injured," he added.
