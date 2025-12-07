ETV Bharat / state

One ONGC Worker Dead, Another Missing As Boat With Over 30 Staff Capsizes In Bharuch

Bharuch: One ONGC worker died, and another went missing when a boat with over 30 workers heading for a site inspection capsized near Asarsa village in Jambusar under the Bharuch district of Gujarat on Sunday. Preliminarily, it's believed that the accident occurred due to rising waves.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing workers screaming for help. People can be heard shouting "Help, help!" in the video.

According to sources, the boat was carrying workers for an oil survey being conducted by ONGC under contract with Asian Energy Company. Oil exploration and surveys in the sea for various government projects require a large number of workers, who are ferried to the site daily. Over 30 workers were on board at the time of the incident. As the waves increased, the boat lost control and capsized within seconds, trapping the workers in the water, some of whom were immediately swept away by the waves. NDRF and local rescue teams are searching for the missing person in the sea. The rescue operation is being hampered by the rising sea waves.

Local fishermen and other sailors rushed to the spot and began rescuing the workers. Those drowning were pulled out using clothing, ropes, and other supplies. Approximately 30 workers were rescued. The incident prompted the administration to swing into action. The oil survey team was immediately withdrawn from the area, and medical teams were called in to treat the rescued workers. Some with physical injuries and concussions were hospitalised.