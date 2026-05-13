ETV Bharat / state

One Nurse For 16 Patients At Jammu's SMGS Hospital, Way Higher Than INC Norms

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department is facing shortage of nursing staff to cater to increasing rush of patients.

At Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital in Jammu, a tertiary care hospital for maternity and child care, the nurse-patient ratio is more than 1:16, which is way higher than what the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has prescribed.

The INC has set the nurse-patient ratio of teaching hospitals at 1:3 and for non-teaching hospitals including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and CHCs at 1:5.

As per the records, the SMGS hospital Jammu has a capacity of 1,000 beds. Each day, 1,200 to 1,500 patients visit the out-patient department of the hospital while around 150 to 200 patients are admitted in the In-Patient Department (IPD).

The bed occupancy in the hospital always remains high and on a routine basis 80-90 percent beds are occupied in the hospital. The sanctioned strength of nursing staff in the hospital is 624 but only 283 nurses are available at the moment. As many as 341 posts are still vacant.

"The 283 nurses have to be arranged on roster in three shifts and also the space for 30 percent leave of staff has to be taken care of as well. This means at any time, we only have 70-80 nurses working which have to cater to 1,000 patients," an official of the Medical Education Department told ETV Bharat.

The official said that SMGS hospital has four departments including maternity, child, ENT and skin and nurses are divided into all these departments. Moreover, dedicated nurses have to be placed in ICUs of maternity and child care units where the ratio has to be kept at 1:1.

"We have to manage the workload with the limited staff and it takes a toll on the nurses available," the official said.

The SMGS hospital is the only tertiary care maternity hospital for all 10 districts of Jammu region from where critical patients are referred to this hospital.

"Everyday around 40-50 maternity and child patients from different hospitals, including periphery medical colleges, are referred to this hospital for specialised treatment, which increases the rush of the patients and bed occupancy. From all the four departments around 60 patients are discharged as well," the official said.