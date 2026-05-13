One Nurse For 16 Patients At Jammu's SMGS Hospital, Way Higher Than INC Norms
The sanctioned strength of nursing staff is 624 but only 283 nurses are available at the moment - Reports Amir Tantray.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department is facing shortage of nursing staff to cater to increasing rush of patients.
At Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital in Jammu, a tertiary care hospital for maternity and child care, the nurse-patient ratio is more than 1:16, which is way higher than what the Indian Nursing Council (INC) has prescribed.
The INC has set the nurse-patient ratio of teaching hospitals at 1:3 and for non-teaching hospitals including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and CHCs at 1:5.
As per the records, the SMGS hospital Jammu has a capacity of 1,000 beds. Each day, 1,200 to 1,500 patients visit the out-patient department of the hospital while around 150 to 200 patients are admitted in the In-Patient Department (IPD).
The bed occupancy in the hospital always remains high and on a routine basis 80-90 percent beds are occupied in the hospital. The sanctioned strength of nursing staff in the hospital is 624 but only 283 nurses are available at the moment. As many as 341 posts are still vacant.
"The 283 nurses have to be arranged on roster in three shifts and also the space for 30 percent leave of staff has to be taken care of as well. This means at any time, we only have 70-80 nurses working which have to cater to 1,000 patients," an official of the Medical Education Department told ETV Bharat.
The official said that SMGS hospital has four departments including maternity, child, ENT and skin and nurses are divided into all these departments. Moreover, dedicated nurses have to be placed in ICUs of maternity and child care units where the ratio has to be kept at 1:1.
"We have to manage the workload with the limited staff and it takes a toll on the nurses available," the official said.
The SMGS hospital is the only tertiary care maternity hospital for all 10 districts of Jammu region from where critical patients are referred to this hospital.
"Everyday around 40-50 maternity and child patients from different hospitals, including periphery medical colleges, are referred to this hospital for specialised treatment, which increases the rush of the patients and bed occupancy. From all the four departments around 60 patients are discharged as well," the official said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Medical Superintendent of SMGS hospital Jammu Dr Dara Singh said, "Since 250 beds of the new maternity block have been added to the hospital, we are able to cater to the increasing rush of patients."
Jammu region at present has one All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), five Government Medical Colleges (GMCs), six district hospitals and 41 sub-district hospitals (SDHs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs), which cater to the rush of the people.
As per the prescribed guidelines, normal deliveries can be done at Public Health Centres (PHCs) and for cesarean, patients should visit CHCs, SDHs, DHs and medical colleges. From CHCs, SDHs and DHs, critical patients can be referred to medical colleges and SMGS hospital but as per guidelines GMCs can't refer patients as they are equipped to deal with such cases.
"But still GMCs refer their patients, including maternity and child care patients to SMGS hospital Jammu, which increases its burden," said an official of the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu.
"The problem lies mostly with CHCs and DHs of Jammu plains where these institutions run only like daycare centers and after 4 pm, no doctor is available. When doctors are not available, there is no option but to refer the patients to institutions with better healthcare facilities," the official added.
This happens despite the fact that the nurse-patient ratio is better in these institutions as compared to SMGS hospital Jammu.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Deputy Director Health Jammu Dr Sanjay Sharma said that after nurses were appointed under the National Health Mission, the Health department has "good" staff strength and most of the institutions in peripheral districts "don't face shortage". "Even the health department staff is working in GMCs of Rajouri, Udhampur and Doda and these institutions don't face much shortage of nursing staff," he added.
Meanwhile, in Kashmir valley, the Lal Ded hospital in Srinagar city is the main maternity tertiary care hospital of the valley. The hospital only caters to mother and child care cases and on daily 500 to 800 patients come for OPD services and over 100 are admitted.
"The LD hospital is the main maternity care hospital of the valley where the bed bed capacity at present in 750 and 108 more beds will be added once the new block gets ready. We have around 225 nurses and on rotation 50 nurses work at a time. We have a nurse-patient ratio of 1:7, which is better as compared to other institutions," Dr Muzaffar Jan, medical Superintendent of LD hospital, told ETV Bharat.
He said that on a monthly basis 600 to 700 patients are referred from other hospitals of the valley to LD hospital. "We have a bed occupancy of over 350 and only on a daily basis around 45 cesarean surgeries are done," he added.
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