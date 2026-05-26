ETV Bharat / state

Fourth AIADMK MLA Quits, Joins TVK; Palaniswami Camp Asks Speaker Not To Accept Resignations

Chennai: A fourth AIADMK MLA, again from the rebel camp led by C Ve Shanmugam-SP Velumani duo, on Tuesday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, bringing down the strength of the opposition party in the 234-member House to 43 from 47.

In a significant development, some senior functionaries, including former ministers Natham R Viswanathan and P Thangamani, from the rebel camp, arrived at the residence of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. It was immediately not known why they came to meet the party chief, as speculations were abound about a possible rapprochement between the two groups.

Another MLA from the rebel camp, Balakrishna Reddy, returned to the Palaniswami fold.

On Tuesday, Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya met Speaker JCD Prabhakar and submitted his resignation letter, shortly after the Palaniswami-led faction called on the latter with a plea to not to accept the resignation of three AIADMK legislators who had stepped down on May 25.

Prabhakar later said the resignation of Subaya was accepted.

Subsequently, Subaya joined the TVK at the party headquarters in Panayur, where he was welcomed by TVK general secretary and state minister N Anand by presenting him a shawl. Subaya also received a TVK membership card.

Earlier, the Palaniswami camp cited alleged legal and procedural lapses behind the three MLAs' move to quit on Monday and wanted the Speaker not to accept their resignation. The party claimed the three MLAs joined the ruling TVK even before their resignation was notified.

Subaya is the fourth MLA from the rebel Shanmugam-Velumani camp to have quit as MLA and said he did so in the interest of his constituency people.

He parried questions on whether he would join the TVK but said, "it is not a sin to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay." "I will meet him if I get the chance," Subaya told reporters.

Amid the developments in the AIADMK camp, Congress MP S Jothimani expressed concern over "horse-trading" in Tamil Nadu, and said her party should not support such moves by the ruling TVK since the national party itself has been at the receiving end of such manoeuvres.

TVK leader and Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan denied the horse-trading allegations.

Earlier, senior AIADMK leaders, 'whip' Agri SS Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai, met Speaker Prabhakar and submitted a representation urging him not to accept the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and S Jayakumar, which has since been notified in a government gazette. The three tendered their resignation on Monday and joined the TVK later in the evening.