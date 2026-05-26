Fourth AIADMK MLA Quits, Joins TVK; Palaniswami Camp Asks Speaker Not To Accept Resignations
Subaya, MLA from the rebel Shanmugam-Velumani camp, has quit as MLA and said he did so in the interest of his constituency people.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Chennai: A fourth AIADMK MLA, again from the rebel camp led by C Ve Shanmugam-SP Velumani duo, on Tuesday resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly, bringing down the strength of the opposition party in the 234-member House to 43 from 47.
In a significant development, some senior functionaries, including former ministers Natham R Viswanathan and P Thangamani, from the rebel camp, arrived at the residence of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami. It was immediately not known why they came to meet the party chief, as speculations were abound about a possible rapprochement between the two groups.
Another MLA from the rebel camp, Balakrishna Reddy, returned to the Palaniswami fold.
On Tuesday, Ambasamudram MLA Esakki Subaya met Speaker JCD Prabhakar and submitted his resignation letter, shortly after the Palaniswami-led faction called on the latter with a plea to not to accept the resignation of three AIADMK legislators who had stepped down on May 25.
Prabhakar later said the resignation of Subaya was accepted.
Subsequently, Subaya joined the TVK at the party headquarters in Panayur, where he was welcomed by TVK general secretary and state minister N Anand by presenting him a shawl. Subaya also received a TVK membership card.
Earlier, the Palaniswami camp cited alleged legal and procedural lapses behind the three MLAs' move to quit on Monday and wanted the Speaker not to accept their resignation. The party claimed the three MLAs joined the ruling TVK even before their resignation was notified.
Subaya is the fourth MLA from the rebel Shanmugam-Velumani camp to have quit as MLA and said he did so in the interest of his constituency people.
He parried questions on whether he would join the TVK but said, "it is not a sin to meet Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay." "I will meet him if I get the chance," Subaya told reporters.
Amid the developments in the AIADMK camp, Congress MP S Jothimani expressed concern over "horse-trading" in Tamil Nadu, and said her party should not support such moves by the ruling TVK since the national party itself has been at the receiving end of such manoeuvres.
TVK leader and Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan denied the horse-trading allegations.
Earlier, senior AIADMK leaders, 'whip' Agri SS Krishnamurthy and Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai, met Speaker Prabhakar and submitted a representation urging him not to accept the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and S Jayakumar, which has since been notified in a government gazette. The three tendered their resignation on Monday and joined the TVK later in the evening.
Krishnamurthy said that since their earlier plea seeking the disqualification of the 25 MLAs for defying party diktat to vote against the government in its May 13 floor test was pending before the Speaker, he cannot accept the resignation of the concerned legislators.
"We had sought action against 25 AIADMK MLAs under the anti-defection law for defying Palaniswami's diktat on confidence vote. The Speaker had said it was under his consideration. Fearing action under the anti-defection law, the three have resigned. When the earlier plea is pending, the Speaker accepting their resignations contravenes the rules. We filed a plea (on Tuesday) on behalf of the AIADMK, saying he should not accept their resignation," he told reporters.
Within five minutes of tendering their resignation, a "laminated TVK membership card was given" to the three persons in the Secretariat itself, he claimed.
"People are asking if this is the Secretariat or TVK headquarters. If this government encourages such resignations, there will be heightened horse-trading; the government should come forward to stop this," he said.
Chief Minister Vijay had promised clean governance. "To establish his rule through the back door, this government is doing horse-trading at the speed of a horse," the senior leader alleged.
Inbadurai, also the AIADMK Advocates' Wing Secretary, said that their side had sought action against the rebel MLAS under the anti-defection law, and that plea is pending. "The legal issue is he (Speaker) can't accept their resignation," under such circumstances.
"They met a TVK minister before their resignation was notified...and they enacted a drama of formally joining (late in the evening). Still, the notification of their resignation (in a government gazette) had not come. So we have sought that their resignation should not be accepted," he said.
MLAs cannot resign when action under the anti-defection law is sought. "You can't escape through the back door," he added. The party will move the court if there is no action from the Speaker, senior AIADMK leader and Kanniyakumari MLA Thalavai N Sundaram said.
Kumaravel, Sathyabama and Jayakumar had resigned as MLAs on Monday and later joined the TVK, drawing sharp response from traditional archrivals DMK and AIADMK, who called it "horse-trading."
A TVK source said Kumaravel, Sathyabama and Jayakumar are likely to receive party tickets to contest in the ensuing byelections on its whistle symbol. Following the developments, the Shanmugam-Velumani camp went into a huddle.
Meanwhile, Speaker Prabhakar said he was performing within the powers vested in him. "My job is to see if the (resignation) letters are appropriate and work within the legal framework to accept them. I am performing within House rules," he said in response to reporters' queries.
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