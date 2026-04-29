ETV Bharat / state

'One May Enroll As Advocate 2 Years After Completing A Sentence': Bar Council Clarifies Perarivalan's Registration

Chennai: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday clarified that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan was permitted to register as an advocate based on the principle that an individual may enroll as a lawyer two years after the completion of his/her sentence.

Perarivalan, who served a sentence in connection with the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, completed his legal studies after his release from prison and registered as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 27. In the wake of this, criticisms arose over how an individual accused and convicted in a murder case could be permitted to register as an advocate.

Consequently, K Balu, Chairman of the Advocate Enrollment Committee of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, issued a clarification addressing the criticisms. In his explanation, he stated, "Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961, outlines the eligibility criteria for individuals who have completed their legal education to register as advocates. Section 24A specifically clarifies the grounds for disqualification. According to Section 24A, an individual who has been declared a convict by a court—and has subsequently completed serving the prescribed sentence—is eligible to register as an advocate two years after the completion of that sentence."

"Based on this statutory provision, Perarivalan duly completed his legal education and subsequently applied to the Bar Council to register as an advocate. He was released by the Supreme Court in 2022. His application, along with the relevant office notes, was meticulously scrutinized by the Bar Council's Enrollment Committee," he said.