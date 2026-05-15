ETV Bharat / state

One Life Lost Every 60 Seconds In Road Mishaps Across Country: NCRB

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: Every minute a life is lost on the roads of India. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in India, 4.67 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents with a mortality rate of 33.3 per cent in 2024, which if averaged out, comes to one life lost every 60 seconds. The figures were released in the recent report of NCRB, as per which in 2020, the approximate death rate in road mishaps was 27.7 per cent, which increased to 33.3 per cent in 2024. The death rate was 29.1 per cent in 2021, 31.2 per cent in 2022 and 31.9 per cent in 2023. A look at the data of NCRB for the last 10 years reveals that the highest number of road accident deaths since 2014 was reported in 2024. The lowest number of cases was in 2020 when a total of 36.60 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across India, but the figure has crossed 46 lakh. Statewise data of road mishaps in India (ETV Bharat)