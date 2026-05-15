One Life Lost Every 60 Seconds In Road Mishaps Across Country: NCRB
In India, 4.67 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents with a mortality rate of 33.3 per cent in 2024.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Ludhiana: Every minute a life is lost on the roads of India. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in India, 4.67 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents with a mortality rate of 33.3 per cent in 2024, which if averaged out, comes to one life lost every 60 seconds.
The figures were released in the recent report of NCRB, as per which in 2020, the approximate death rate in road mishaps was 27.7 per cent, which increased to 33.3 per cent in 2024. The death rate was 29.1 per cent in 2021, 31.2 per cent in 2022 and 31.9 per cent in 2023.
A look at the data of NCRB for the last 10 years reveals that the highest number of road accident deaths since 2014 was reported in 2024. The lowest number of cases was in 2020 when a total of 36.60 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents across India, but the figure has crossed 46 lakh.
In Punjab, 10,769 men and 1,344 women lost their lives in road accidents. In terms of deaths across the country, 16.2 per cent occurred in Maharashtra alone. Apart from this, 9.8 per cent death rate was reported in Madhya Pradesh, 9.2 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, 7.2 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 6.6 per cent in Karnataka. Similarly, 3.9 per cent was reported in Haryana, 4.2 per cent in Bihar, five per cent in Odisha, 5.1 percent in Gujarat and 6.6 percent in Rajasthan.
While the remaining 26.2 per cent deaths occurred in the remaining states and union territories. The highest death rate was reported from Puducherry where 71.3 per cent death rate was reported, 71 fatalities have been reported from the union territory in 100 road accidents. Chandigarh has a fatality rate of 66.9 per cent while Ladakh comes next at 63.9, Haryana 56.6, Maharashtra 59.4 and Madhya Pradesh 52 per cent.
Punjab too also falls in the red category, with a mortality rate of 39.1 per cent. In Ludhiana city, in 2024, 376 people died in 483 road accidents. In 2023, 402 people died in 54 road accidents.
In Ludhiana, 118 road accidents occurred due to dangerous and reckless driving in 2024, in which 88 people died. Similarly, 246 road accidents occurred due to overspeeding in which 142 people died.
National Traffic Council member Kamaljit Soi said the situation in Punjab along with the rest of the entire country is concerning. "The biggest reason for the loss of lives in road accidents is non-compliance with traffic rules," he said. Soi said Punjab leads in hit and run cases in which people lose lives yet seldom the perpetrators are caught.
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