ETV Bharat / state

One Leg, Unbroken Spirit: Belagavi Sexagenarian Cycles Through Villages Selling Bananas

Belagavi: A road accident took away his right leg, but not his resolve to live with dignity. Sexagenarian Nabisab Allabakash Dundimani continues to cycle from village to village, selling bananas and earning his livelihood through hard work.

Hailing from Neginahal village in Bailhongal taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi, Nabisab (62) now lives with his daughter Ayesha in Veerapur village of Kittur taluk. A father of three daughters, all of whom are married, he lost his wife years ago. Despite age and disability, he refuses to depend on others and has chosen to remain self-reliant.

His day begins at 6 am, when he sets out on his bicycle from Veerapur and rides nearly five kilometres to MK Hubballi town. There, he collects bananas from his relative Mugutasab Bagewadi before heading out to nearby villages such as Bendigeri, Mutnal, Kukadol and Chikkahattiholi. Moving from door to door, he sells between 20 and 40 kilograms of bananas every day, returning home by around 11 am.

Nabisab keeps the money he earns and even buys small treats for his grandchildren. (ETV Bharat)

What makes his routine remarkable is how he rides. Sitting on the bicycle carrier, he balances himself carefully, with bags of bananas hanging from the handlebars, and pedals forward using just one leg. It is a sight that has both inspired and moved many in the region.

Seven years ago, a road accident changed his life. After losing his leg, he recovered at his daughter's home. Initially, his family urged him to rest and not worry about work. But staying idle began to affect him mentally. "How long can I sit at home? I cannot eat without working," he said. Eventually, his daughter and son-in-law supported his decision to return to work.