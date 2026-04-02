One Leg, Unbroken Spirit: Belagavi Sexagenarian Cycles Through Villages Selling Bananas
Nabisab Allabakash Dundimani, who lost his right leg in an accident seven years ago, still goes from door to door selling 20-40 kilograms of bananas.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST
Belagavi: A road accident took away his right leg, but not his resolve to live with dignity. Sexagenarian Nabisab Allabakash Dundimani continues to cycle from village to village, selling bananas and earning his livelihood through hard work.
Hailing from Neginahal village in Bailhongal taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi, Nabisab (62) now lives with his daughter Ayesha in Veerapur village of Kittur taluk. A father of three daughters, all of whom are married, he lost his wife years ago. Despite age and disability, he refuses to depend on others and has chosen to remain self-reliant.
His day begins at 6 am, when he sets out on his bicycle from Veerapur and rides nearly five kilometres to MK Hubballi town. There, he collects bananas from his relative Mugutasab Bagewadi before heading out to nearby villages such as Bendigeri, Mutnal, Kukadol and Chikkahattiholi. Moving from door to door, he sells between 20 and 40 kilograms of bananas every day, returning home by around 11 am.
What makes his routine remarkable is how he rides. Sitting on the bicycle carrier, he balances himself carefully, with bags of bananas hanging from the handlebars, and pedals forward using just one leg. It is a sight that has both inspired and moved many in the region.
Seven years ago, a road accident changed his life. After losing his leg, he recovered at his daughter's home. Initially, his family urged him to rest and not worry about work. But staying idle began to affect him mentally. "How long can I sit at home? I cannot eat without working," he said. Eventually, his daughter and son-in-law supported his decision to return to work.
Speaking about his journey, Nabisab says he simply continued with the same occupation he had before the accident. "No matter what life throws at us, we must fight and move forward. I believe in earning my living. Work itself is God. Self-respect matters the most, and I do not want to be a burden on anyone," he added.
For the past four years, he has been cycling and selling bananas without interruption. He says he feels no pain while riding. "When there is an uphill stretch, I push the cycle with my leg. Otherwise, I pedal comfortably. By God's grace, I have never lost balance," he added.
Nabisab has never sought financial help from anyone. "I have never stretched my hand before others. More than anything, we must have the determination to work. If we work, we need not fear anyone," he says, urging others to value hard work and independence.
His daughter Ayesha said they often ask him to rest, but he refuses. "People question us, asking if we cannot even provide him a meal. But he finds happiness in working. He keeps the money he earns and even buys small treats for his grandchildren. We are proud of him," she said.
Mugutasab Bagewadi, Nabisab's relative and banana trader, echoed similar sentiments. "Even without a leg, his determination to work is an example to everyone. Many able-bodied people remain unemployed, but his dedication is truly inspiring," he said.
Villagers who see him regularly are equally moved. Arjun Lakamoj, a farmer from Kukadol, said, "It pains us to see him ride with one leg. The government should consider extending some support to him."
In an age where many seek comfort, Nabisab's life stands as a quiet but powerful reminder that dignity often comes from perseverance and self-reliance.
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