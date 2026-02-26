One Killed, Three Injured In Collision Between Car & Punjab Roadways Bus In Patiala
Police said that the person who was driving the car died on the spot, while his wife, child and the bus conductor sustained serious injury.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Patiala: A man was killed, and three others were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a car on the Samana-Patiala Road near Fatehpur village in Patiala in the wee hours on Thursday, police said.
The injured were immediately rushed to the government hospital, from where they were referred to Patiala as their condition was critical, police added. The body of the deceased has been sent to Samana Civil Hospital for autopsy. The police have launched an investigation.
According to the police, the person who was driving the car died on the spot, while his wife and child were seriously injured. The conductor of the bus was also injured. The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained.
According to the relatives of the deceased, the family was returning from a function in Haryana, while the bus was going from Samana to Patiala, when the collision took place. The car occupants are said to be residents of Samana Police Colony.
Investigating officer Dharmendra Singh said, "We received a call from the control room that an accident had taken place near Fatehpur village. When we reached the spot, we found that the driver of the car had died. A woman and a child were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital. The matter is being investigated."
