One Killed, Three Injured In Collision Between Car & Punjab Roadways Bus In Patiala

Patiala: A man was killed, and three others were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus collided with a car on the Samana-Patiala Road near Fatehpur village in Patiala in the wee hours on Thursday, police said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the government hospital, from where they were referred to Patiala as their condition was critical, police added. The body of the deceased has been sent to Samana Civil Hospital for autopsy. The police have launched an investigation.

According to the police, the person who was driving the car died on the spot, while his wife and child were seriously injured. The conductor of the bus was also injured. The identity of the deceased and the injured is yet to be ascertained.