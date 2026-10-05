ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Six Injured As Car Rams Into Tree In Odisha's Bargarh

Bargarh : One person died while six others were injured after the car in which they were travelling rammed into a near Madhupur in Sohela block of Odisha's Bargarh district.

Police said, the car was enroute to Puri from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The car went out of control on the National Highway near Sohela and rammed into a tree. Locals retrieved the passengers and rushed them to Sohela Hospital where one of them was declared dead by doctors. Six others sustained injuries in the mishap one of whom is stated to be critical.

They have been shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh for advanced medical treatment. According to police, the car was carrying a family enroute to Puri from Indore.

Shortly after entering Odisha, the vehicle hit a tree. While 61-year-old Devendra Giri died in the mishap, those who were injured are Gayatri Giri (52), Mitesh Giri (31), Khushi Goswami (25), Puja Goswami (21), a seven-year-old child identified as Samera Patidar (7), and a one-year-old child, Grishiks Giri.