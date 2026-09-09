ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Others Feared Trapped After Water Tank Collapses In Jharkhand

Ranchi: A labourer was killed, and several others are feared trapped under debris after an old water tank collapsed in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near the Kotwali police station, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in the area.

Locals alleged that the tank had been dilapidated for years and came down crashing while construction work was underway in the vicinity. “The collapse and subsequent noise led to widespread panic in the densely populated neighbourhood,” they said.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident from locals. “Some labourers were working near the base of the water tank when the structure gave way and were likely buried under the heavy cascading debris," they said.