One Killed, Others Feared Trapped After Water Tank Collapses In Jharkhand
One labourer died and others are feared trapped after a dilapidated water tank collapsed during construction work near Ranchi's Kotwali police station on Wednesday.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Ranchi: A labourer was killed, and several others are feared trapped under debris after an old water tank collapsed in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Wednesday evening. The incident took place near the Kotwali police station, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in the area.
Locals alleged that the tank had been dilapidated for years and came down crashing while construction work was underway in the vicinity. “The collapse and subsequent noise led to widespread panic in the densely populated neighbourhood,” they said.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information about the accident from locals. “Some labourers were working near the base of the water tank when the structure gave way and were likely buried under the heavy cascading debris," they said.
A team from Kotwali Police, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Sanoj Chaudhary, cordoned off the area. A specialised team from the Ranchi Municipal Corporation was also summoned to guide the rescue efforts.
The body of one labourer was recovered from under the debris so far, while efforts are underway to trace others.
“Operations to clear the heavy rubble are proceeding rapidly. We are utilising all necessary resources, including multiple earthmovers in the rescue,” Chaudhary said. “Emergency personnel and municipal staff are working cautiously through the night to clear the remaining debris and locate the missing workers,” he added.
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