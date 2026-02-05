ETV Bharat / state

Killer Chinese Manja In Lucknow: One Killed, Ex-Serviceman Injured By Kite String

Lucknow: At least two serious incidents linked to the use of Chinese kite string were reported in Lucknow within 24 hours. The deadly events have triggered public anger and renewed questions over enforcement of the ban. On Wednesday, a scooter rider died after his throat was slit by the sharp string, while on Thursday retired Army personnel sustained severe facial injuries on Shaheed Path and was admitted to hospital in critical condition.

Following the fatal incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said deaths caused by Chinese kite string would be treated as cases of murder. Acting on the directive, the administration launched raids on kite shops across the city. However, concerns remain over why the banned string continues to be sold despite repeated court orders.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Shoaib (33), a medical representative working with a pharmaceutical company. He died on Wednesday afternoon on the Haiderganj–Talkatora Mill flyover after his neck was cut by the kite string while riding his scooter. Shoaib, a resident of Sitavihar Colony in Dubagga, is survived by his elderly mother, wife and two young daughters.