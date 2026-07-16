One Killed As Large Construction Crane Collapses At Mira Road Near Mumbai
The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and fell inside society premises. Rescue operation is on.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST|
Updated : July 16, 2026 at 10:32 PM IST
Mumbai: One person was killed after a large construction crane collapsed and crashed into JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road (East) on Thursday. Several parked vehicles were damaged in the mishap triggering a major rescue operation.
The deceased was aged 20. The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and fell inside the society premises. Several vehicles parked in the compound were hit by the falling structure, suffering extensive damage. The incident caused panic among residents, with a large number of locals gathering near the accident site.
Upon receiving news of the incident, police and fire brigade teams immediately launched rescue operations on a war footing. The issue of construction safety has once again come to the fore, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible. The operation is continuing as authorities suspect that one or more people may be trapped beneath the debris.
Police personnel and officials from other concerned departments have also reached the location and begun an investigation to determine the cause of the crane collapse. The administration has appealed to residents and the public to stay away from the site to allow emergency personnel to carry out rescue efforts without obstruction.
Officials said further details, including confirmation of casualties, injuries and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, will be confirmed after the rescue operation progresses.
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