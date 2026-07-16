ETV Bharat / state

One Killed As Large Construction Crane Collapses At Mira Road Near Mumbai

Mumbai: One person was killed after a large construction crane collapsed and crashed into JP North Society in Mumbai’s Mira Road (East) on Thursday. Several parked vehicles were damaged in the mishap triggering a major rescue operation.

The deceased was aged 20. The crane, which was being used for construction work, suddenly gave way and fell inside the society premises. Several vehicles parked in the compound were hit by the falling structure, suffering extensive damage. The incident caused panic among residents, with a large number of locals gathering near the accident site.

Upon receiving news of the incident, police and fire brigade teams immediately launched rescue operations on a war footing. The issue of construction safety has once again come to the fore, with local residents demanding strict action against those responsible. The operation is continuing as authorities suspect that one or more people may be trapped beneath the debris.