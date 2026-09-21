ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, Another Injured In Blast During Road Construction In Kinnaur

One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a blast that took place during an excavation . ( ETV Bharat )

Kinnaur: One person was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a blast that took place during an excavation by an excavator machine at Dumti in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The site is located close to the China border at a distance of about 27 km east of Chitkul. The blast had led to the two persons being injured of which one died during the course of treatment. The injured person is being treated at the Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo.

Police sources said that the vehicle driver and machine operator sustained injuries in a sudden explosion during the road construction work at Dumti on Sunday. They were provided first aid by the Indian Army and were transferred to the Regional Hospital at the district headquarters of Reckong Peo where the driver died. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Ashok Kumar of Palampur in Kangra district.

Meanwhile, the machine operator Bhola Shah is under close supervision of the doctors at the hospital. He is a resident of Saran district in Bihar.