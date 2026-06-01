One Killed, 37 Injured As Dumper Rams Bus In Haridwar; CCTV Captures Crash
A dumper rammed into a bus carrying 45 passengers near Shantikunj in Haridwar, killing one woman and injuring 31.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
Haridwar: One woman was killed and 37 others were injured after a dumper truck rammed into a passenger bus in Haridwar's Sapt Rishi area near Shantikunj in Uttarakhand on Monday. CCTV footage from a nearby roadside eatery of the accident has surfaced, showing the high-speed dumper collide with the bus, causing it to overturn. The dumper then lost control and crashed into a roadside eatery.
The deceased woman was a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. According to officials, 37 passengers sustained injuries, including 29 women, six men and two children. All the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The bus was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident.
The CCTV footage shows a passenger bus being reversed along the roadside when a dumper approaching from behind crashed into it.
The impact caused the bus to overturn on the road, triggering panic among passengers. The video further shows the dumper driver losing control after the collision and crashing into the roadside eatery. A parked Bolero was also damaged when it was hit by the dumper.
Police have taken the dumper driver into custody and seized the vehicle. The driver is being questioned as part of the investigation.
Rescue Operation Launched Immediately
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Yogesh Mehra said the Disaster Operations Centre received information about the bus overturning in the Sapt Rishi area. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district hospital.
"Information was received about a bus overturning in the Sapt Rishi area. The team immediately reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the district hospital. There were 45 passengers on board, of whom 37 were injured. One woman passenger has died. The incident is being investigated," Mehra said.
After receiving information about the accident, City Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Kundan Singh Rana reached the spot with a police team. Police personnel and local residents jointly carried out rescue operations and evacuated passengers trapped inside the overturned bus.
Doctors declared one woman dead on arrival, while treatment of the injured is continuing. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are examining the CCTV footage as part of the probe.
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