ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 37 Injured As Dumper Rams Bus In Haridwar; CCTV Captures Crash

The overturned passenger bus after a dumper crashed into it near Shantikunj in Haridwar. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: One woman was killed and 37 others were injured after a dumper truck rammed into a passenger bus in Haridwar's Sapt Rishi area near Shantikunj in Uttarakhand on Monday. CCTV footage from a nearby roadside eatery of the accident has surfaced, showing the high-speed dumper collide with the bus, causing it to overturn. The dumper then lost control and crashed into a roadside eatery.

The deceased woman was a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan. According to officials, 37 passengers sustained injuries, including 29 women, six men and two children. All the injured were admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The bus was carrying 45 passengers at the time of the accident.

The CCTV footage shows a passenger bus being reversed along the roadside when a dumper approaching from behind crashed into it.

The impact caused the bus to overturn on the road, triggering panic among passengers. The video further shows the dumper driver losing control after the collision and crashing into the roadside eatery. A parked Bolero was also damaged when it was hit by the dumper.

Police have taken the dumper driver into custody and seized the vehicle. The driver is being questioned as part of the investigation.