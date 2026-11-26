ETV Bharat / state

One Killed, 20 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Odisha's Nayagarh

Nayagarh: One elderly man was killed while 20 others were injured in a clash between two groups at Adipada village under Gateri panchayat in Odisha's Nayagarh district. As many as 28 people were detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the violence.

The deceased was identified as Manu Barik, who died after being stabbed during the clash. More than 20 people from both sides were injured in the violence.

Nayagarh SP Subhendu Patra said a resident of the village had organised a purification ceremony for which some drums were filled with water for cooking and other purposes. Some youth from another group of the village urinated at the spot where the drums were kept. A villager objected to it and it led to an argument with the youth and those present at the feast.

The argument soon turned worse and resulted in pelting of stones by both sides. In the midst of the unrest, Barik tried to reason with the two sides. However, he was stabbed in his stomach by a youth and died on the spot. The incident escalated the violence and people from both sides then attacked each other with weapons including knives.

As the village turned into a battlefield, personnel from Mahipur police outpost, Nuagaon and Nayagarh police station rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the mob. The situation was brought under control but by then Barik had lost his life and 20 others had sustained injuries.

Pabitra Sahu, who sustained injuries in the clash said, "Barik was critically injured after he was stabbed. There was a commotion and the group had sticks and attacked us."