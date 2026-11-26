One Killed, 20 Injured In Clash Between Two Groups In Odisha's Nayagarh
The dispute arose after a few youth urinated at a spot where drums filled with water were kept for cooking for a purification ceremony.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Nayagarh: One elderly man was killed while 20 others were injured in a clash between two groups at Adipada village under Gateri panchayat in Odisha's Nayagarh district. As many as 28 people were detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the violence.
The deceased was identified as Manu Barik, who died after being stabbed during the clash. More than 20 people from both sides were injured in the violence.
Nayagarh SP Subhendu Patra said a resident of the village had organised a purification ceremony for which some drums were filled with water for cooking and other purposes. Some youth from another group of the village urinated at the spot where the drums were kept. A villager objected to it and it led to an argument with the youth and those present at the feast.
The argument soon turned worse and resulted in pelting of stones by both sides. In the midst of the unrest, Barik tried to reason with the two sides. However, he was stabbed in his stomach by a youth and died on the spot. The incident escalated the violence and people from both sides then attacked each other with weapons including knives.
As the village turned into a battlefield, personnel from Mahipur police outpost, Nuagaon and Nayagarh police station rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the mob. The situation was brought under control but by then Barik had lost his life and 20 others had sustained injuries.
Pabitra Sahu, who sustained injuries in the clash said, "Barik was critically injured after he was stabbed. There was a commotion and the group had sticks and attacked us."
Dr Ashutosh Patnaik of the district headquarters hospital said the condition of those injured in the violence is stable. However, one of the injured persons was referred to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition worsened, he said.
Meanwhile, the SP said the youth who stabbed Barik to death has been identified. He said 28 residents of the village have been detained for questioning and more may be arrested in future. A case has been registered and two platoons of police force have been deployed in the village to maintain order, Patra said.
Sources said there had been tension in the village for a long time over a play. A play was being staged in the village to mark Kartik Purnima. A group of youth wanted to hold the play at the same location where the purification ceremony was held. Since then, tensions have been brewing between the two groups.
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