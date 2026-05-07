ETV Bharat / state

'One Kerala Story Communalists Should Note': Tharoor Hails State As Model Of Communal Harmony

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram asserted that Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later. "One Kerala Story from the recent election results that communalists should note: a Muslim majority constituency, Thavanur, elected a Christian, VS Joy; a Hindu majority constituency, Kalamassery, elected a Muslim. VE Abdul Gafoor, and a Christian majority constituency, Kochi, elected a Muslim, Muhammed Shiyas," Tharoor said in a post on X late Wednesday night.

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has said that one "Kerala Story" from the recent election results that communalists should note is that a Muslim majority constituency elected a Christian, a Hindu majority constituency elected a Muslim, and a Christian majority constituency elected a Muslim.

"Despite some influence from the national trends in favour of identity politics, Kerala remains a model of communal harmony, a state where people see human beings first and caste or religion later," Tharoor said.

The remarks came as the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) began the process of forming the government after registering a sweeping victory in the Kerala Assembly elections. The UDF secured 102 seats out of 140 seats in the Assembly elections, with the Congress emerging as the single largest party with 63 seats. With this victory, the 10-year rule of the Left government has also come to an end.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA-elect VD Satheesan held a roadshow in his Paravur constituency on Wednesday following his victory in the Assembly polls. Accompanied by a large number of party workers and supporters, Satheesan greeted people during the procession. Satheesan won the Paravur seat with 78,658 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate ET Taison Master by a margin of 20,600 votes. He is being considered one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister's post along with senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is set to hold its first Legislative Party meeting of newly elected MLAs on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior AICC observers Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik are expected to attend the meeting, where discussions on the Chief Ministerial face are likely to take place. Earlier, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala met Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi as consultations over government formation continued.