ETV Bharat / state

More Than One In Five Married Women In Madhya Pradesh Face Face Spousal Violence: NFHS-6

Bhopal: More than one in five married women aged 18-49 in Madhya Pradesh have experienced violence at the hands of their husband or partner, according to data from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6).

The survey found that 21.4% of married women in the state have faced spousal violence, compared with the national average of 22.3%. Although the figure has declined from 28% recorded in NFHS-5, violence against women remains a concern in the state.

The data also shows that violence persists during pregnancy, with 2.3% of women reporting physical violence during pregnancy. According to NFHS-6, 21.4% of married women aged 18-49 in Madhya Pradesh reported experiencing violence by their husband or partner. The national figure stands at 22.3%.

While Madhya Pradesh is marginally below the national average, the difference is not large enough to indicate an improvement. The state's figure has, however, declined by 6.6 percentage points from 28% in NFHS-5.

Despite the decline, more than one in five married women in the state continue to report experiencing spousal violence. Physical violence during pregnancy is among the most concerning findings of the survey.

In Madhya Pradesh, 2.3% of women aged 18-49 reported experiencing physical violence during pregnancy, compared with the national average of 2.7%.