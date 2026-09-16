More Than One In Five Married Women In Madhya Pradesh Face Face Spousal Violence: NFHS-6
The survey found that 21.4% of married women in the state have faced spousal violence, compared with the national average of 22.3%.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST
Bhopal: More than one in five married women aged 18-49 in Madhya Pradesh have experienced violence at the hands of their husband or partner, according to data from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6).
The survey found that 21.4% of married women in the state have faced spousal violence, compared with the national average of 22.3%. Although the figure has declined from 28% recorded in NFHS-5, violence against women remains a concern in the state.
The data also shows that violence persists during pregnancy, with 2.3% of women reporting physical violence during pregnancy. According to NFHS-6, 21.4% of married women aged 18-49 in Madhya Pradesh reported experiencing violence by their husband or partner. The national figure stands at 22.3%.
While Madhya Pradesh is marginally below the national average, the difference is not large enough to indicate an improvement. The state's figure has, however, declined by 6.6 percentage points from 28% in NFHS-5.
Despite the decline, more than one in five married women in the state continue to report experiencing spousal violence. Physical violence during pregnancy is among the most concerning findings of the survey.
In Madhya Pradesh, 2.3% of women aged 18-49 reported experiencing physical violence during pregnancy, compared with the national average of 2.7%.
The situation was slightly worse in urban areas, where 2.6% of women reported experiencing physical violence during pregnancy, compared with 2.2% in rural areas. The state's figure has remained unchanged from NFHS-5, when it was also recorded at 2.3%.
In rural Madhya Pradesh, 22.6% of married women reported experiencing violence by their husbands, compared with 17.7% in urban areas. The five-percentage-point gap raises concerns about factors such as awareness, economic dependence, social pressure and access to support services for women in rural areas.
There has been some improvement in cases of sexual violence experienced before the age of 18. According to NFHS-6, 0.6% of women aged 18-29 in Madhya Pradesh reported experiencing sexual violence before turning 18. The figure was 1.1% in NFHS-5.
The national figure stands at 0.7%, placing Madhya Pradesh slightly below the national average. Social worker Saba Khan, who has worked on women's rights issues, said the NFHS-6 findings show some improvement but also highlight the continuing scale of the problem.
She said the decline in spousal violence and sexual violence involving women below the age of 18 is encouraging, but the fact that 21.4% of married women continue to experience spousal violence remains concerning.
Khan also pointed to the unchanged figure for physical violence during pregnancy as a matter of concern. She said legal safeguards and awareness efforts need to be accompanied by better access to counselling, helplines and local support systems for women.
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