ETV Bharat / state

One Idea, Many Lives Transformed: Vizag Police's 'Mission Jyothirgamaya' Brings Hope To The Destitute

Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable shift from conventional policing, the city police have stepped beyond law enforcement to lead a humanitarian initiative that is transforming lives. Under the visionary leadership of police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, the Visakhapatnam City Police launched ‘Mission Jyothirgamaya’ in November 2024, to rehabilitate destitutes and restore dignity to their lives.

What began as a compassionate response to people living in distress on roadside has now evolved into a structured social intervention. With the support of voluntary groups like Vizag Volunteers, the initiative provides immediate care, including bathing facilities, haircuts, new clothes, and medical check-ups for them.

From Streets to Stability

The programme goes beyond temporary relief. Individuals willing to give up begging are being rehabilitated wherever possible. Those without identifiable backgrounds are shifted to shelter homes across the district. Skill development has become a core focus, enabling beneficiaries to find employment or start small businesses.

So far, the impact has been significant with 200 people shifted to shelter homes and another 243 reunited with families. Around 40 transgender persons were provided employment and six individuals supported with self-employment loans.

Inclusive Approach to Rehabilitation

In collaboration with organisations like Nee Thodu and Bright Life, the police have also created livelihood opportunities for transgender individuals, engaging them in milk distribution, sanitation services, and even providing auto-rickshaws. A unique ‘Jyothirgamaya’ canteen has also been set up at the Women’s Police Station, further promoting inclusion.