One Idea, Many Lives Transformed: Vizag Police's 'Mission Jyothirgamaya' Brings Hope To The Destitute
Launched in November 2024, ‘Mission Jyothirgamaya’ of Visakhapatnam City Police has shifted 200 people to shelter homes and reunited 243 others with families till now.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: In a remarkable shift from conventional policing, the city police have stepped beyond law enforcement to lead a humanitarian initiative that is transforming lives. Under the visionary leadership of police commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi, the Visakhapatnam City Police launched ‘Mission Jyothirgamaya’ in November 2024, to rehabilitate destitutes and restore dignity to their lives.
What began as a compassionate response to people living in distress on roadside has now evolved into a structured social intervention. With the support of voluntary groups like Vizag Volunteers, the initiative provides immediate care, including bathing facilities, haircuts, new clothes, and medical check-ups for them.
From Streets to Stability
The programme goes beyond temporary relief. Individuals willing to give up begging are being rehabilitated wherever possible. Those without identifiable backgrounds are shifted to shelter homes across the district. Skill development has become a core focus, enabling beneficiaries to find employment or start small businesses.
So far, the impact has been significant with 200 people shifted to shelter homes and another 243 reunited with families. Around 40 transgender persons were provided employment and six individuals supported with self-employment loans.
Inclusive Approach to Rehabilitation
In collaboration with organisations like Nee Thodu and Bright Life, the police have also created livelihood opportunities for transgender individuals, engaging them in milk distribution, sanitation services, and even providing auto-rickshaws. A unique ‘Jyothirgamaya’ canteen has also been set up at the Women’s Police Station, further promoting inclusion.
The initiative adopts a structured approach based on age groups. Youth are trained and employed, middle-aged individuals are guided towards self-employment, while the elderly are provided shelter and medical care.
Additionally, Aadhaar registration has been facilitated for many, ensuring access to welfare schemes and identity recognition.
Recognition and Vision
The project has gained national attention and is now a contender for the prestigious SKOCH Award.
Speaking about the initiative, Commissioner Bagchi said the idea stemmed from witnessing the harsh realities faced by the destitute. “Behind every person on the streets is a painful story. When we reach out with compassion and help reunite them with families or shelter them, the emotional impact is indescribable,” he noted.
‘Mission Jyothirgamaya’ stands as a powerful example of how a single idea, driven by empathy and execution, can bring a new beginning to hundreds of lives.
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