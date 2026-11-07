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One Home Guard Personnel Among 10 Held For Selling Newborn; Baby Rescued

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Thane: Police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested 10 members of a gang, including a Home Guard personnel, involved in selling a newborn baby, and rescued the infant, an official said on Saturday.

The personnel from the Mumbra police station rescued the 20-day-old infant unharmed on Friday, within 24 hours of receiving the complaint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I) Balasaheb Patil said at a press conference.

The complainant, 19-year-old Anisa Rafiq Shaikh, who earns her living by seeking alms near the Mumbra railway station, was coerced by an accused, identified as Rehan Rizwan Shaikh (22), into selling her baby boy for Rs 2.5 lakh, he said. Rehan initially handed over Rs 1.2 lakh to Anisa. However, he and his associate later beat Anisa and her sister and forcibly took the money back, he added. Following the incident, a case was registered at the Mumbra police station on November 5, 2026, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 143(3), 143(4), 308(2), 61(2), 309(6), 352, 115(2), and 351(2). A police team was formed to track down the gang and rescue the child.