One Held For Vandalising Shiv Ling in Andhra Pradesh

Draksharamam: A Shiv Ling has been allegedly vandalised near the Draksharamam temple in BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, and an accused has been apprehended in this connection, a police official said on Wednesday. Police received information about the incident on Tuesday and rushed to the spot, where the Shiv Ling, located near the Koneru (stepped water tank), was found damaged.

"A Shiv Ling was vandalised near the Draksharamam temple's Koneru...upon receiving the information, we have visited the spot," Ramachandrapuram DSP B Raghuveer told PTI.

Based on information from local residents and CCTV footage from the area, police initiated an investigation into the incident, he said. Raghuveer said the accused has been apprehended and a case has been registered.