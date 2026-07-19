One Held For Stripping Naked, Thrashing Minor Boy In Odisha's Kataka
Police said the boy was beaten up on suspicion of theft and a manhunt has been launched to nab three other accused, reports Narayan Sahoo.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Kataka: Days after a minor boy was stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a group of young men in Odisha's Kataka, police arrested one of the accused.
The accused was identified as Pranab Sahu. The rest three are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, said police. The boy along with another man from Thoria Sahi area under Chauliaganj police station, was stripped and beaten up by some youth from Matha Sahi on suspicion of theft. The attackers included the minor's paternal uncle, said police.
The video of the youth stripping the minor and beating him went viral on social media. The boy did not inform his family of his ordeal. Police said the victim's family got to know of the incident through the video following which a complaint was lodged at Chauliaganj police station.
ACP Sudhansu Bhushan Jena said, "A case was registered after a complaint was filed at Chauliaganj police station regarding the incident. The main accused Pranab Sahu involved in the incident has been arrested and will be produced in court. Investigation into the incident is underway. The other accused involved in the incident will also be arrested soon. Some acquaintances of the minor and his uncle's son are involved in the incident.It is learnt that they beat up a minor on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone and auto battery".
Child rights activists have urged the authorities to ensure that the accused face stringent legal consequences to set a strong precedent. Meanwhile, the police have issued an advisory requesting the public and media outlets to refrain from sharing or circulating the viral video, emphasising that broadcasting footage that reveals the identity of a minor survivor or victim is a serious criminal offence under the law.
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