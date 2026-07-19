ETV Bharat / state

One Held For Stripping Naked, Thrashing Minor Boy In Odisha's Kataka

Kataka: Days after a minor boy was stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a group of young men in Odisha's Kataka, police arrested one of the accused.

The accused was identified as Pranab Sahu. The rest three are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, said police. The boy along with another man from Thoria Sahi area under Chauliaganj police station, was stripped and beaten up by some youth from Matha Sahi on suspicion of theft. The attackers included the minor's paternal uncle, said police.

The video of the youth stripping the minor and beating him went viral on social media. The boy did not inform his family of his ordeal. Police said the victim's family got to know of the incident through the video following which a complaint was lodged at Chauliaganj police station.