One Held For College Professor's Murder At Malad Railway Station In Mumbai

Mumbai: Around 12 hours after a college professor was stabbed to death at Malad railway station, police arrested the accused, after identifying him through CCTV footage, on Sunday.

Senior police inspector DM Khupekar of the Government Railway Police said, the victim, Prof Alok Singh was stabbed to death at Malad railway station. He said, Prof Singh was alighting from a local train when he accidentally bumped into the accused, Omkar Eknath Shinde and this led to a verbal altercation between the two. The argument soon got ugly as the two got into a physical altercation during which Shinde stabbed Prof Singh with a knife. Shinde, after stabbing the professor, took advantage of the crowd at the railway station and got into another train and fled.

Meanwhile, Prof Singh, who was stabbed in his abdomen, collapsed on the spot and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Even as the incident caused a commotion at the railway station, the Borivali GRP launched an immediate investigation, utilising the station's surveillance network. CCTV footage captured a man in a white shirt and blue jeans fleeing across a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) shortly after the attack.