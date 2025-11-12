ETV Bharat / state

One-Handed Wonder: Telangana Prodigy Asma Roohi Smashes Her Way To Glory

One-Handed Asma Roohi Gets A Grip On All Badminton Medals In Sight Etv Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Khammam: Born into a poor family, she contracted polio when she was an infant and lost the use of her left hand. But her parents encouraged her to play games even as a toddler. And her determination and perseverance to achieve something has diminished her disability and also her poverty. She is now shining brightly in badminton with just one hand. Asma Roohi is now a bright prospect and a ray of hope for Telangana. Hardly she misses winning laurels in tournaments she participates. When this girl steps onto the field, it never feels like she is diffrently-abled. She competes with all her fellow athletes, runs all over the court, and makes her opponents sweat. She impresses the spectators by serving amazingly with just one hand. This youngster, who is not even 15 years old, is making waves in badminton with her own strength.