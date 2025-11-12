One-Handed Wonder: Telangana Prodigy Asma Roohi Smashes Her Way To Glory
Asma coach Harish says "she has passion for the game and she is performing far beyond expectations"
Khammam: Born into a poor family, she contracted polio when she was an infant and lost the use of her left hand. But her parents encouraged her to play games even as a toddler.
And her determination and perseverance to achieve something has diminished her disability and also her poverty. She is now shining brightly in badminton with just one hand.
Asma Roohi is now a bright prospect and a ray of hope for Telangana. Hardly she misses winning laurels in tournaments she participates.
When this girl steps onto the field, it never feels like she is diffrently-abled. She competes with all her fellow athletes, runs all over the court, and makes her opponents sweat. She impresses the spectators by serving amazingly with just one hand. This youngster, who is not even 15 years old, is making waves in badminton with her own strength.
Khammam district is her hometown. Her father, SK Meera, is a car mechanic, and her mother, Rahamunna, is a housewife. Asma lost her left hand due to polio at birth. While going to school, her fellow students used to tease her. Noticing this, her parents turned Asma towards sports.
Every day, her father would take her to the field and make her play games. Father SK Meera says he is happy that his daughter is excelling in badminton. On the one hand, the family situation and on the other, the financial difficulties to support her training are hard to manage but he hopes the government will come forward to help Asma in this expensive sport.
At the age of two, she was enrolled in badminton training at the indoor stadium of the Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam. Asma, who gradually developed a love for sports, is now making her own mark.
Within two and a half years of joining training, Asma began winning medals at the national level. She has been winning medals in every tournament she has participated in badminton for the differently-abled. She won gold medals in both individual and doubles categories in the CM Cup competitions. She also won the doubles gold medal in the Para Badminton State Competition held in Hyderabad in 2024. She excelled in doubles at the national-level Badminton competition held in Lucknow in September this year.
Coach Harish, who noticed and encouraged Asma’s passion for the game, says she is performing far beyond expectations. Locals say that if the government supports and encourages Asma, who has shown such extraordinary talent within two years, she will bring fame to the country.