One Gets 20-Year Jail Term, Another Life Imprisonment In Two POCSO Cases In Dehradun
POCSO court in Dehradun announced verdicts in two cases dating back to 2021. Both the accused were convicted.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Dehradun: A special POSCO court in Dehradun on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor and in another case, awarded life imprisonment to a man for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.
The first case dates back to February 22, 2021, when a nine-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends outside the house, was lured by a neighbour, identified as Amir, to a secluded place, where he was sexually assaulted. When the boy started shouting, the accused allowed him to leave. On returning home, he told his parents after which, a case was filed at Raipur police station and the accused was arrested.
The hearing of the case concluded today. Advocate Alpana Thapa said the child, a student of class 7, told court that the accused had taken him away on a scooter. After hearing all statements, Special Judge (POCSO) and Additional District Judge Archana Sagar convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one-month sentence, the court added.
In the second case, assistant district government advocate Kishore Kumar and advocate Shiva Verma said in 2021, the accused took a five-year-old girl to a forest, where he raped her before murdering her to conceal the evidence and dumped her body there.
Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO) Rajni Shukla said such crimes create fear in society, and granting leniency to the accused would not be justified. The court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.
