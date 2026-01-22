ETV Bharat / state

One Gets 20-Year Jail Term, Another Life Imprisonment In Two POCSO Cases In Dehradun

Dehradun: A special POSCO court in Dehradun on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor and in another case, awarded life imprisonment to a man for rape and murder of a five-year-old girl.

The first case dates back to February 22, 2021, when a nine-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends outside the house, was lured by a neighbour, identified as Amir, to a secluded place, where he was sexually assaulted. When the boy started shouting, the accused allowed him to leave. On returning home, he told his parents after which, a case was filed at Raipur police station and the accused was arrested.

The hearing of the case concluded today. Advocate Alpana Thapa said the child, a student of class 7, told court that the accused had taken him away on a scooter. After hearing all statements, Special Judge (POCSO) and Additional District Judge Archana Sagar convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment along with imposing a fine of Rs 10,000. Failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one-month sentence, the court added.