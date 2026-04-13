ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Three Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion Near Sattur

Virudhunagar: One person was killed, and three others were injured in a series of explosions at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Monday. The factory, owned by Kannan in Chathirappatti village, has more than 20 rooms and employs around 60 workers.

According to initial reports, a sudden fire broke out, followed by four explosions, when workers were busy doing their routine manufacturing activities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control after nearly an hour of operations.

One worker died on the spot, while three others, Rajkumar (42), Selvam (33), and Ramesh (42), sustained injuries. They were rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, where they are currently undergoing treatment.