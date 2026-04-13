One Dead, Three Injured In Firecracker Factory Explosion Near Sattur
According to initial reports, a sudden fire broke out, followed by four explosions, when workers were busy doing their routine manufacturing activities.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Virudhunagar: One person was killed, and three others were injured in a series of explosions at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Sattur in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Monday. The factory, owned by Kannan in Chathirappatti village, has more than 20 rooms and employs around 60 workers.
According to initial reports, a sudden fire broke out, followed by four explosions, when workers were busy doing their routine manufacturing activities. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control after nearly an hour of operations.
One worker died on the spot, while three others, Rajkumar (42), Selvam (33), and Ramesh (42), sustained injuries. They were rescued and shifted to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
More than 10 rooms have been completely destroyed, and five two-wheelers parked within the compound have also been damaged. Senior officials, including Sub-Collector Mohammed Irfan and Superintendent of Police Srinatha, visited the site.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the factory had allegedly been operating without renewing its licence since 2021. Authorities have initiated a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ascertain any lapses in safety compliance.
BJP candidate for the Sattur constituency, Nainar Nagendran, also visited the site. He noted that the livelihoods of many people in the region depend on the firecracker industry. He advocated for improved medical facilities in the region. Virudhunagar district, particularly Sivakasi, is known as India’s firecracker hub. However, the region has witnessed several such accidents in the past, often linked to safety violations and licensing issues.
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