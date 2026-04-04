One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Anuppur; Rescue Operations Underway
District Collector Harshal Pancholi said one person has died in the incident, while three to four others have been injured and admitted for treatment.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST
Anuppur: A three-storey building collapsed suddenly near Kotma bus stand in Anuppur on Saturday evening around 5:30 pm. Some injured persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital, while rescue operations are ongoing.
District Collector Harshal Pancholi said one person has died in the incident, while three to four others have been injured and admitted for treatment.
According to initial information, construction work was underway adjacent to a three-storey building called Agarwal Lodge, on Kotma bus stand road when the structure collapsed. Locals immediately rushed to help and informed authorities. Police teams reached the spot soon after and began rescue efforts.
Rescue teams from South Eastern Coalfields Limited and JMS Company have also arrived at the site and intensified the operation to pull out those trapped under the debris. Senior district officials are present at the location and have been closely monitoring the situation.
Teams from the police, health department, and municipal body are working together, using JCB machines and other equipment to clear the debris. Injured persons are being provided immediate medical care, and efforts are underway to safely rescue those still trapped.
The administration has appealed to the public to avoid gathering at the site to ensure that rescue operations continue without disruption. Kotma police station in-charge Ratnabar Shukla said teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information and are continuing rescue work.
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