ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Several Feared Trapped After Building Collapse In Anuppur; Rescue Operations Underway

Anuppur: A three-storey building collapsed suddenly near Kotma bus stand in Anuppur on Saturday evening around 5:30 pm. Some injured persons have been rescued and shifted to hospital, while rescue operations are ongoing.

District Collector Harshal Pancholi said one person has died in the incident, while three to four others have been injured and admitted for treatment.

According to initial information, construction work was underway adjacent to a three-storey building called Agarwal Lodge, on Kotma bus stand road when the structure collapsed. Locals immediately rushed to help and informed authorities. Police teams reached the spot soon after and began rescue efforts.