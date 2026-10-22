ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Over 100 Injured In Violent Clashes During Devaragattu Banni Festival

Devaragattu: One person died and more than 100 others were injured in violent clashes during the annual Banni festival at Devaragattu in Holagunda mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district in the early hours of Thursday.

The violence erupted past midnight during the procession of the ceremonial idols of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy, when villagers participating in the traditional ritualistic stick fight attacked one another with wooden sticks, stones and flaming torches.

The deceased, identified as Pothuraju, 28, was a resident of Alur. According to the police, he allegedly died of suffocation during the confrontation.

During Devaragattu Banni Festival (ETV Bharat)

The injured were initially given first aid at a medical camp set up at Devaragattu. Those in serious condition were shifted by ambulance to the Alur Government Hospital and subsequently to the Adoni Government Hospital for further treatment.

"Many people were severely injured during this year's Banni festival, and one person died. We provided first aid to those who arrived with injuries. Many of them were bleeding from their ears, noses or heads. After administering first aid, we transferred them to Adoni for further medical treatment," said Geetha Vani, a government doctor at Alur.

The clashes broke out as villagers from Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda and Kothapeta brought the deities down from the hill, while residents of Alur, Arikera, Ellarthi and other neighbouring villages confronted them with sticks. The ritual soon escalated into a violent confrontation, with participants attacking one another and hurling flaming torches into the crowd.