ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Four Infected With Scrub Typhus In Odisha's Angul

Angul: One person died of Scrub Typhus while four were diagnosed with the disease in Odisha's Angul district.

On Friday, a medical team visited the affected village of Sanbagadri and examined the locals. Meanwhile, district chief medical officer Madan Mohan Pradhan appealed to people not to panic and remain alert." The health department has been on alert after the detection of Scrub Typhus in the district. So far, four patients have been identified in Sanbagadri village under the Khamar Community Health Centre (CHC) of the district," he said.

Pradhan said the disease spreads through the bite of a small insect or tick found in fields, grass bushes and leaves. Its symptoms arehigh fever, headache and body aches.

Pradhan said the disease can be easily cured with common antibiotic pills like Doxycycline or Azithromycin. Regarding the death of a person due to the disease from Angul in VIMSAR, Burla, Pradhan said, "The deceased is Sumanta Sethi. Although the patient's report came positive for Scrub Typhus, he was previously suffering from other serious diseases. His creatinine level was more than 5 and urea level was around 155 which indicates chronic kidney disease. Whether he died due to Scrub Typhus is subject to investigation."