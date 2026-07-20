One Dead As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam; Army And Air Force On Standby
CM Himanta Biswas Sarma has sent four state cabinet members to visit Upper Assam to oversee rescue and relief efforts in the three worst-hit districts
Published : July 20, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Guwahati: The flood situation has deteriorated in Assam since Sunday evening, as one person died in Kaliabor and the number of people affected by the deluge rose to over 1,70,327 across 12 districts.
Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has urged the Army and Air Force to be on standby for evacuation and rescue operations.
"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, the Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on social media platform X.
Sarma sent four state cabinet members to visit Upper Assam to oversee rescue and relief efforts in the three worst-hit districts in the recent wave of floods.
"I have also directed my colleagues, Smt. Ajanta Neog, Shri Bimal Bora, Shri Keshab Mahanta and Shri Sushanta Borgohain to immediately reach the affected areas, supervise relief efforts and ensure that every affected family receives timely assistance," he added.
As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 19, 2026
I have also directed my colleagues, Smt. Ajanta Neog,…
Following the Chief Minister's instructions, Bora visited Serekapora in Sivasagar district to review the prevailing flood situation and assess the ongoing relief and rescue efforts on the ground.
"Govt of Assam is mobilising all available resources to ensure timely rescue, relief, rehabilitation and essential services. We stand firmly with our people and will do everything possible to overcome this challenge together," he shared on X.
Visited Serekapora in Sivasagar district to review the prevailing flood situation and assess the ongoing relief and rescue efforts on the ground.— Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) July 20, 2026
Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM
Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, Govt of Assam is mobilising all available resources to ensure timely… pic.twitter.com/9pbX1B1n4J
Similarly, Borgohain visited the Demow constituency to oversee the mobilisation efforts. "Due to the flood situation in Lonporiya and nearby villages under Bokota-Lakuwa Mandal of our Demow constituency, the administration is carrying out rescue operations for the affected people," he shared in an X post.
"Rescue operations will continue in other nearby flood-affected villages, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the affected families," he added.
Due to the flood situation in Lonporiya and nearby villages under Bokota-Lakuwa Mandal of our Demow constituency, the administration is carrying out rescue operations for the affected people.— Susanta Borgohain (@borgohainSBG) July 20, 2026
Rescue operations will continue in other nearby flood-affected villages, and all… pic.twitter.com/dVxGLiUasE
Rising waters of the Dikhou River in Sivasagar have caused severe flooding, submerging the main road connecting Sivasagar, Sonari, and Nazira. It has also affected railway tracks. "In Sivasagar, 510 people have been safely rescued so far by SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services. Rescue efforts continue with additional boats and Army helicopters deployed to reach inaccessible areas," the CMO said in a social media post.
According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday morning, more than 1,70,327 people were affected by floods in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri. The total crop area submerged has been estimated to be 10,362.904 hectares.
In Charaideo, NDRF, SDRF and Army teams have been deployed across the worst-hit areas, while relief measures are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of affected residents.
"Flood-fighting work is continuing across vulnerable stretches in Jorhat, Charaideo and Sivasagar. Sand-filled bags are being laid along the Dikhow embankment, geobags are being used to reinforce the Disang riverbank, and flood-fighting work is underway at the Jhanji embankment in Norakonwar Bailung Gaon," the CMO said.
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