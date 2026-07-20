ETV Bharat / state

One Dead As Flood Situation Worsens In Assam; Army And Air Force On Standby

Guwahati: The flood situation has deteriorated in Assam since Sunday evening, as one person died in Kaliabor and the number of people affected by the deluge rose to over 1,70,327 across 12 districts.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the state government has urged the Army and Air Force to be on standby for evacuation and rescue operations.

"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, the Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on social media platform X.

Sarma sent four state cabinet members to visit Upper Assam to oversee rescue and relief efforts in the three worst-hit districts in the recent wave of floods.

"I have also directed my colleagues, Smt. Ajanta Neog, Shri Bimal Bora, Shri Keshab Mahanta and Shri Sushanta Borgohain to immediately reach the affected areas, supervise relief efforts and ensure that every affected family receives timely assistance," he added.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, Bora visited Serekapora in Sivasagar district to review the prevailing flood situation and assess the ongoing relief and rescue efforts on the ground.