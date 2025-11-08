One Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Near Delhi’s Rithala Metro Station
The Delhi Fire Services received a call at 10:56 pm on Friday. Fifteen tenders were sent, rising to 29 as operations continued overnight.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 10:20 AM IST
New Delhi: One person was killed in a massive fire that broke out in a slum cluster near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi’s Rohini area late on Friday night.
The blaze quickly spread through the densely packed Bengali Basti, creating panic among residents, who rushed to save their belongings and evacuate. Bengali Basti is located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board facility.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), one person died in the incident. One injured child was rescued and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. The fire department later confirmed that a body had been recovered from the site during the overnight firefighting operation. Identification of the deceased is underway, officials said.
#WATCH दिल्ली: रिठाला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास झुग्गी बस्तियों में भीषण आग लगी। आग बुझाने का कार्य जारी है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 7, 2025
अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/ksw22qCYTU
DFS reported receiving the fire call at 10:56 pm and immediately dispatched 15 fire tenders. As the blaze intensified overnight, the total number of tenders increased to 29. Firefighters conducted firefighting and cooling operations until Saturday morning.
Local police officials said that several LPG cylinders stored inside the huts exploded one after another, causing the fire to spread rapidly and exacerbating the chaos. Residents could be seen carrying their belongings, including gas cylinders, mattresses and utensils, in haste as thick black smoke engulfed the area.
Soon after the fire broke out, police cordoned off the locality and began evacuating adjoining slums as a precaution to prevent the spread. Additional fire tenders were kept on standby during the night.
According to Fire Officer SK Dua, the fire was classified as a “medium category” blaze due to its fast spread among closely packed dwellings.
#WATCH दिल्ली | अग्निशमन अधिकारी एसके दुआ ने कहा, " हमें सूचना मिली कि रिठाला मेट्रो स्टेशन और दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के बीच स्थित बंगाली बस्ती की झोपड़ियों में आग लग गई है। दमकल की गाड़ियाँ मौके पर भेजी गईं... कुल 29 दमकल गाड़ियां मौके पर हैं और आग पर अब काबू पा लिया गया है। एक बच्चा… https://t.co/bGjpQlaWBi pic.twitter.com/6KKs9FGZ51— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 7, 2025
“The fire is now under control. A child was injured and has been taken to the hospital. There is no information on further casualties. The cause of the fire is still unknown and will be determined after investigation,” Dua said.
Residents reported losing savings, documents, and household items in the fire. Many had only seconds to escape after the explosions. “We woke to people shouting and smoke everywhere. We barely grabbed anything,” said a resident.
By early morning, relief and rehabilitation work were underway. Authorities began assessing the extent of damage and making arrangements for temporary shelter, food, and supplies for affected families. Police and district administration officials stayed on the scene through the night to manage the situation and ensure safety.
An investigation is underway to determine the fire’s cause.
