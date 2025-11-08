ETV Bharat / state

One Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out in Slum Near Delhi’s Rithala Metro Station

New Delhi: One person was killed in a massive fire that broke out in a slum cluster near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi’s Rohini area late on Friday night.

The blaze quickly spread through the densely packed Bengali Basti, creating panic among residents, who rushed to save their belongings and evacuate. Bengali Basti is located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board facility.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), one person died in the incident. One injured child was rescued and rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. The fire department later confirmed that a body had been recovered from the site during the overnight firefighting operation. Identification of the deceased is underway, officials said.

DFS reported receiving the fire call at 10:56 pm and immediately dispatched 15 fire tenders. As the blaze intensified overnight, the total number of tenders increased to 29. Firefighters conducted firefighting and cooling operations until Saturday morning.

Local police officials said that several LPG cylinders stored inside the huts exploded one after another, causing the fire to spread rapidly and exacerbating the chaos. Residents could be seen carrying their belongings, including gas cylinders, mattresses and utensils, in haste as thick black smoke engulfed the area.