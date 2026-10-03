ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 56 Injured, Including 9 Security Personnel, In Twin Accidents in J-K's Ramban

Ramban/Jammu: A tourist from West Bengal was killed and 56 people, including nine security personnel, were injured in two separate road accidents within half an hour on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The accidents involved a passenger bus carrying tourists and a security vehicle rushing to assist in the rescue operation, the officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of life and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The officials said a passenger bus, travelling from Srinagar to Jammu and bearing West Bengal registration number, collided with a hillside after its driver lost control near Maroog along the highway at 8.50 am, resulting in the death of a woman passenger and injuries to 47 others.

The deceased was identified as Jamuna, a resident of West Bengal, and the group was returning after a holiday in Kashmir. Four of the injured -- Suchitra, Lakshwanti, Kedar Patra and Fouji Ram -- were referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for treatment, officials said. The rest of the injured are stable and are being discharged within the next couple of hours, they added.