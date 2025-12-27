ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 17 Injured As Truck Hits Bus Near Dahod On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway

One person was killed and 17 were injured when a truck rammed a bus. ( ETV Bharat )

Dahod: A bus belonging to the Madhya Pradesh Transport Corporation overturned near Jalat on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway here in Gujarat after a speeding truck rammed into it from behind late on Friday night. One passenger died on the spot, while 17 others, including a child, were injured.

During the rescue operations, the deceased was found trapped beneath the bus and was declared dead at the spot, officials said.

According to officials, the bus was carrying passengers from Indore to Ahmedabad and was scheduled to stop for tea near Avantika Hotel in Jalat, Dahod district, Gujarat. As the bus left the highway, a speeding truck lost control and hit it from behind.