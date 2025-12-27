One Dead, 17 Injured As Truck Hits Bus Near Dahod On Indore-Ahmedabad Highway
A speeding truck hit a MP Transport Corporation bus near Dahod on the highway late at night, leaving one passenger dead and 17 others injured.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 9:59 AM IST
Dahod: A bus belonging to the Madhya Pradesh Transport Corporation overturned near Jalat on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway here in Gujarat after a speeding truck rammed into it from behind late on Friday night. One passenger died on the spot, while 17 others, including a child, were injured.
During the rescue operations, the deceased was found trapped beneath the bus and was declared dead at the spot, officials said.
According to officials, the bus was carrying passengers from Indore to Ahmedabad and was scheduled to stop for tea near Avantika Hotel in Jalat, Dahod district, Gujarat. As the bus left the highway, a speeding truck lost control and hit it from behind.
The bus overturned on the road and slid some distance after the collision. Several passengers were asleep at the time, police said.
Soon after the mishap, people from nearby areas, residents and motorists rushed to help and began pulling trapped passengers out of the overturned bus. In no time, Police teams and highway authorities also reached the spot. The injured were shifted by 108 ambulances to Zydus Hospital, where doctors said four passengers suffered serious injuries, while the remaining 13 are currently stable. The accident led to a temporary traffic disruption on the highway.
Dahod police, along with senior officers, carried out an on-spot investigation. "A case has been registered against the truck driver. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding and negligence led to the mishap," said a senior police official.
