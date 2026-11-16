One Day, Two Verdicts By Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission That Raise Hopes For Health, Life Insurance Claimants Denied By Insurers
One case involved a mediclaim covering cost of treatment, while the other involved a life insurance sum of Rs 1 crore, reports Praveen Kumar Singh.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Raipur: The additional bench of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, delivered two important judgments back-to-back, ordering two private insurance companies to pay the insurance buyer the claims made, against their "arbitrary" refusal to pay up.
One case involved a mediclaim that covered the cost of their treatment and other expenses, amounting to Rs 1.93 lakh. In the second case, it involved a life insurance sum of Rs 1 crore, to be paid to the wife of the deceased insurer.
The Health Insurance Claim
In case of the mediclaim refusal, the district CDRC held the health insurance company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, for improperly rejecting the mediclaim of the insured. The Commission ordered the company to pay Rs 1,78,295 as treatment expenses, Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental distress, and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses, adding up to a total of Rs 1,93,295.
It also said that if the payment is not made within the prescribed 45 days, the company will have to add 7 per cent annual interest and pay it to the aggrieved party.
It all began when Bholanath Aggarwal, 69, filed a complaint against the private insurance company, deposing that he had taken a mediclaim policy with coverage up to Rs 10 lakh in 2018, for himself and his wife Bindu Agarwal. This policy was valid from September 4, 2018 to September 3, 2019, against a premium of Rs 64,925.
Months later, he was admitted to hospital on December 22, 2018 and discharged on December 26, 2018, during which time, he received treatment for acute left ventricular failure, moderate left ventricular dysfunction, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and obesity. However, at the time of discharge, the mediclaim company refused the cashless option, for which Aggarwal had to cough up the Rs 1,78,295 bill.
Later, the company rejected the claim completely on February 27, 2019, claiming the insurer had pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and hypertension that couldn't be covered under its liability.
Many years later, when the case Aggarwal filed with the CDRC reached its hearing, the Commission observed that mere presence of diabetes or hypertension does not, in itself, prove that the insured has developed a serious complication that would warrant the rejection of an insurance claim. It deemed the insurance company's actions as "deficiency in service" and "unfair trade practice", and ordered it to pay Rs 1,93,295 to Agrawal.
The Life Insurance Claim
This case too, dates back to 2019. Following the death of her husband Pawan Pincha, his widow Chanda Pincha filed a claim with the company for the Rs 1 crore sum assured under his life insurance policy. The private company, however, rejected the claim.
According to Chanda, her husband Pawan passed away from a heart attack in December 2019, while the policy was still in effect, after which, she filed a death claim for Rs 1 crore as the nominee with this private insurer. She also deposed that all other insurance providers, from whom her husband had purchased separate life insurances, had paid up the death claims.
The insurance company had justified the rejection of the death claim by arguing that, prior to purchasing this policy, Pawan Pincha had already obtained several other life insurance policies for significant amounts from different insurance companies, without providing "accurate information" regarding this.
The company said an insurance contract is based on the principle of uberrimae fidei (utmost good faith), that the deceased already held insurance policies worth around Rs 4.93 crore, whereas their financial eligibility was stated to be around Rs 1.35 crore, making it a case of "over-insurance", where it, the insurance company, had been deprived of the opportunity to correctly assess the risk, amounting to suppression of material facts. On these grounds, it justified its decision to reject the death claim.
During the proceedings before the Commission, besides claiming that the insurer had deliberately withheld information, the insurance company argued that since the claimant had sought a claim for Rs 1 crore, the District Commission does not have the jurisdiction to hear the matter. This was dismissed by the Commission by citing a previous National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruling, saying its pecuniary jurisdiction was determined by the premium paid (which was Rs 36,969.40), not the amount insured.
The Commission went on to dismiss other challenges by the insurance firm, based on material evidence provided in court, and prior rulings, to conclude that the firm had failed to substantiate its allegations with sufficient evidence.
It then proceeded to order the private life insurance firm Rs 1 Crore as insured amount, besides a compensation of Rs 1 Lakh, and litigation costs of Rs 15,000. It also gave the company a 45-day deadline for payment, failing which, it ruled that the company would have to cough up an additional interest penalty at the rate of 7 per cent per annum, calculated from the date of the order until the date of actual payment.
Significant Rulings For Consumers
The two decisions by the Raipur CDRC conveys an important message of hope to individuals who hold health or life insurance policies, against errant private insurers who refuse or stonewall insurance claims.
Although the verdicts took a long time in arriving, they punished the insurance firms for making their customers suffer indignity and financial uncertainty. In times to come, consumers across India will be looking eagerly at these two verdicts as rays of hope for consumer justice.
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