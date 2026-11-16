ETV Bharat / state

One Day, Two Verdicts By Chhattisgarh Consumer Commission That Raise Hopes For Health, Life Insurance Claimants Denied By Insurers

Chhattisgarh District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The additional bench of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRC) in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, delivered two important judgments back-to-back, ordering two private insurance companies to pay the insurance buyer the claims made, against their "arbitrary" refusal to pay up.

One case involved a mediclaim that covered the cost of their treatment and other expenses, amounting to Rs 1.93 lakh. In the second case, it involved a life insurance sum of Rs 1 crore, to be paid to the wife of the deceased insurer.

The Health Insurance Claim In case of the mediclaim refusal, the district CDRC held the health insurance company guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, for improperly rejecting the mediclaim of the insured. The Commission ordered the company to pay Rs 1,78,295 as treatment expenses, Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental distress, and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses, adding up to a total of Rs 1,93,295. It also said that if the payment is not made within the prescribed 45 days, the company will have to add 7 per cent annual interest and pay it to the aggrieved party. It all began when Bholanath Aggarwal, 69, filed a complaint against the private insurance company, deposing that he had taken a mediclaim policy with coverage up to Rs 10 lakh in 2018, for himself and his wife Bindu Agarwal. This policy was valid from September 4, 2018 to September 3, 2019, against a premium of Rs 64,925. Months later, he was admitted to hospital on December 22, 2018 and discharged on December 26, 2018, during which time, he received treatment for acute left ventricular failure, moderate left ventricular dysfunction, diabetes mellitus, hypertension and obesity. However, at the time of discharge, the mediclaim company refused the cashless option, for which Aggarwal had to cough up the Rs 1,78,295 bill. Later, the company rejected the claim completely on February 27, 2019, claiming the insurer had pre-existing health conditions like diabetes and hypertension that couldn't be covered under its liability. Many years later, when the case Aggarwal filed with the CDRC reached its hearing, the Commission observed that mere presence of diabetes or hypertension does not, in itself, prove that the insured has developed a serious complication that would warrant the rejection of an insurance claim. It deemed the insurance company's actions as "deficiency in service" and "unfair trade practice", and ordered it to pay Rs 1,93,295 to Agrawal. The Life Insurance Claim This case too, dates back to 2019. Following the death of her husband Pawan Pincha, his widow Chanda Pincha filed a claim with the company for the Rs 1 crore sum assured under his life insurance policy. The private company, however, rejected the claim.