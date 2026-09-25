ETV Bharat / state

One Crore People Join Mass Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' Across 25,000 Locations

Haridwar: The educational wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vidya Bharati, organised simultaneous mass singing programmes at thousands of locations across the country to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. The event brought students, teachers, parents, and members of the public together to sing the national song.

Dr Vijay Pal, Regional Inspector of Vidya Bharati, said around two lakh people participated in the collective singing across Uttarakhand on Thursday.

In Haridwar, thousands of students and other participants gathered at schools and other locations to sing Vande Mataram. The programmes were scheduled for 11 AM.

At Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mayapur, more than 3,000 students, parents and local residents participated in the singing programme. The participants sang the complete national song as per the prescribed protocol.