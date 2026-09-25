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One Crore People Join Mass Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' Across 25,000 Locations

In Uttarakhand, collective singing was held at 552 locations, with around two lakh people taking part, according to the organisation.

One Crore People Join Mass Singing Of 'Vande Mataram' Across 25,000 Locations
Students sing Vande Mataram at a school in Haridwar (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Haridwar: The educational wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vidya Bharati, organised simultaneous mass singing programmes at thousands of locations across the country to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. The event brought students, teachers, parents, and members of the public together to sing the national song.

Dr Vijay Pal, Regional Inspector of Vidya Bharati, said around two lakh people participated in the collective singing across Uttarakhand on Thursday.

In Haridwar, thousands of students and other participants gathered at schools and other locations to sing Vande Mataram. The programmes were scheduled for 11 AM.

At Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Mayapur, more than 3,000 students, parents and local residents participated in the singing programme. The participants sang the complete national song as per the prescribed protocol.

According to Vidya Bharati officials, programmes were organised at around 25,000 locations across the country, with approximately one crore people participating in the mass singing.

In Uttarakhand, collective singing was held at 552 locations, with around two lakh people taking part, according to the organisation.

The nationwide campaign has been organised to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. Organisers said the initiative aims to create a world record for the largest simultaneous singing of the complete national song, with more than one crore people participating across over 25,000 locations.

The organisers said efforts are also being made to have the event recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records and other record books.

Read More:

  1. SC Warns Of 'Extra‑Constitutional Forces', Amid Heated 'Naxalite' Remark During Vande Mataram Hearing
  2. Heated Debate in Karnataka Assembly Over Kasturirangan Draft Report, Vande Mataram Rendition
  3. Vande Mataram Ends After 2 Stanzas In Karnataka Assembly, Council; BJP Legislators Recite Full Version

TAGGED:

VIDYA BHARATI
MASS SINGING
NATIONAL SONG
BANKIM CHANDRA CHATTERJEE
VANDE MATARAM 150 YEARS

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