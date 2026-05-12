ETV Bharat / state

One Child Dead, Three Hospitalised In Suspected Food Poisoning Case In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa

Janjgir-Champa: A 12-year-old boy died while three other children belonging to the same family were admitted to a hospital in what was believed to be a case of food poisoning in Dhurkot village in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh.

The dead child has been identified as Akhilesh Dhivar. According to family members, the four children had eaten watermelon on Sunday evening, after which they ate a chicken meal late in the evening. Within a few hours on Monday, all four brothers fell ill. Akhilesh was reported to have complained of sharp pain in the stomach, vomiting, and diarrhoea multiple times.

Despite his family’s efforts to take care of him at their own residence, the boy’s condition deteriorated drastically the next morning. While an ambulance was called for the boy to be shifted to the hospital, Akhilesh died on his way to the hospital.