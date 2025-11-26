Once Blanketed In Snow, Why Are Himalayan Peaks In Uttarakhand Turning Black During Winter?
The five major peaks of the Himalayas in Pithoragarh, which remain covered with in plenty of snow throughout the year, have now started turning black.
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST
Pithoragarh: During the ongoing winter months which usually bring plenty of snow, the mountainous peaks of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand have turned black due to lack of snow this year with an expert citing climate change and air pollution.
These days, black mountains are visible in many parts of the Himalayas, including Panchachuli Peak. Until last week, the peak was covered in snow. However, amid sunshine and lack of abundant snowfall this winter, the blanket of snow has melted. As a result, five major Himalayan peaks located in Pithoragarh, which remain covered in a white blanket of snow throughout the year, have turned black.
The Panchachuli peak located in the Himalayan range stands at an altitude of 6,334 to 6,904 meters above sea level, and remains blanketed in snow. The lack of snowfall has disappointed nature lovers and tourists,who had been planning to stay in the picturesque snow-capped Himalayas this winter. This has disappointed environmentalists and tourists.
This change in the once shining white peaks not only threatens the mountain beauty of Uttarakhand, but also points to a deeper climate crisis. For the past several years, the weather cycle in the Himalayas has been changing, resulting in lack of timely snowfall. These peaks, which used to be covered in white from October till January, have now been receiving snowfall from the last week of February to April, which prevents the snow from accumulating.
Expert Speaks
Prof Jaswant Singh, an environmental pollution and management scientist, attributed the lack of snowfall to climate change with air pollution also playing a role.
Singh, who has served as the former Director of the Institute of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya, and a member of the Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica and the Arctic, said that besides global warming, air pollution and waste particles on the mountains could be causing them to appear dark.
“The mountains may also be appearing dark due to the moss, a type of vegetation, turning dark,” he added.
Climate Change Impacts Migration, Tourism Hit
Interestingly, the lack of snowfall has also altered the timing of migration among the herders. Hundreds of families from Dharchula and Munsyari in Pithoragarh would traditionally move to the high altitude meadows during summer months and return by October when it snowed. The delayed snowfall in the past few years has also increased their migration period.
Many families from Darma, Vyas in Dharchula, and Malla Johar in Munsyari are now returning to the valleys in the last week of November. Tourists who had come to see the snow-capped mountains are also disappointed by the lack of snowfall in the Himalayas, which is impacting tourism.
