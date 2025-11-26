ETV Bharat / state

Once Blanketed In Snow, Why Are Himalayan Peaks In Uttarakhand Turning Black During Winter?

Pithoragarh: During the ongoing winter months which usually bring plenty of snow, the mountainous peaks of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand have turned black due to lack of snow this year with an expert citing climate change and air pollution.

These days, black mountains are visible in many parts of the Himalayas, including Panchachuli Peak. Until last week, the peak was covered in snow. However, amid sunshine and lack of abundant snowfall this winter, the blanket of snow has melted. As a result, five major Himalayan peaks located in Pithoragarh, which remain covered in a white blanket of snow throughout the year, have turned black.

Himalayan peaks turn black due to lack of snowfall in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The Panchachuli peak located in the Himalayan range stands at an altitude of 6,334 to 6,904 meters above sea level, and remains blanketed in snow. The lack of snowfall has disappointed nature lovers and tourists,who had been planning to stay in the picturesque snow-capped Himalayas this winter. This has disappointed environmentalists and tourists.

This change in the once shining white peaks not only threatens the mountain beauty of Uttarakhand, but also points to a deeper climate crisis. For the past several years, the weather cycle in the Himalayas has been changing, resulting in lack of timely snowfall. These peaks, which used to be covered in white from October till January, have now been receiving snowfall from the last week of February to April, which prevents the snow from accumulating.