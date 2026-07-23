ETV Bharat / state

Once An Addict, Gurdaspur's Hemant Doni Now Guides Youth After Quitting Drugs

Gurdaspur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday honoured Hemant Doni of Gurdaspur with the Soorma (Warrior) award, which he had launched in January as part of his government's Yudh Nashean Virudh (War on Drugs) campaign, at a function in Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.

Doni, christened Soorma by CM Mann, had given up drugs six years ago. Since then, he has guided more than 100 youths out of the clutches of narcotic substances, a scourge in Punjab.

Talking about his journey, Doni said he had begun using cannabis in Class VIII, after which he gradually became addicted to alcohol and heroin, wasting 20 years chasing intoxicants. He said his father was a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in the state electricity department, and that he used to force his father to take bribes so that he would get money to abuse drugs.

"Suddenly one day, my father died. I was not worried because I could easily get money for drugs by emotionally blackmailing my mother. But after a few years my mother also died. Even that day, I was happy that no one could stop me from doing drugs. My mother's body was lying in the hospital and I took off all my mother's jewelry and bought drugs to my heart's content. I also sold the LPG cylinder and utensils," recalled Hemant Doni.