Once An Addict, Gurdaspur's Hemant Doni Now Guides Youth After Quitting Drugs
Praising Doni, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said drug addiction is a social stigma and that addicted youth have endured the pain.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Gurdaspur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday honoured Hemant Doni of Gurdaspur with the Soorma (Warrior) award, which he had launched in January as part of his government's Yudh Nashean Virudh (War on Drugs) campaign, at a function in Ludhiana's Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan.
Doni, christened Soorma by CM Mann, had given up drugs six years ago. Since then, he has guided more than 100 youths out of the clutches of narcotic substances, a scourge in Punjab.
Talking about his journey, Doni said he had begun using cannabis in Class VIII, after which he gradually became addicted to alcohol and heroin, wasting 20 years chasing intoxicants. He said his father was a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in the state electricity department, and that he used to force his father to take bribes so that he would get money to abuse drugs.
"Suddenly one day, my father died. I was not worried because I could easily get money for drugs by emotionally blackmailing my mother. But after a few years my mother also died. Even that day, I was happy that no one could stop me from doing drugs. My mother's body was lying in the hospital and I took off all my mother's jewelry and bought drugs to my heart's content. I also sold the LPG cylinder and utensils," recalled Hemant Doni.
He added, "I asked my younger sister who lived abroad many times for money to do drugs. She sent me the money so that I wouldn't get caught in any theft or robbery case. But she also made efforts to get me off drugs. I went to many gurdwaras, temples and prayed. But I did not give up drugs."
Doni continued, "One day, suddenly my sister's prayers worked and after meeting a young man named Pankaj, I gave up drugs. I had to face many difficulties, but finally I pulled myself out of the swamp. Now I am pulling other young people out of this swamp."
Doni said today he is living a good life, and that the title of hero he has received from CM Mann has pleased his sister the most. He said, "My sister said if our parents were alive today, they would also have been happy. I thank the Punjab CM for this. Till date, I have not harmed anyone but myself. I have stolen from my own house, harassed my family."
After receiving the award, Gurdaspur's hero appealed to the youth to give up drugs, saying that drugs are not a solution to anything, except bringing disgrace to one's family. Praising Doni, the CM said the youth present at the event have taken a historic step to get out of the quagmire of drugs. He said drug addiction is a social stigma. "When people come to know that someone is addicted to drugs, they even stop talking to that person. These youth have endured that pain and mental anguish, but today they are fully ready to make a new start and serve the society," said CM Mann.
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