ETV Bharat / state

Once A Maoist Stronghold, Sukma Village Lights Up For The First Time Bringing Joy To Residents

Sukma: Sunday, May 10, will remain etched in the minds of the residents of Gundrajgudem village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as the day when the village received electricity for the first time. As light bulbs lit up their homes, children clapped, and women beamed with joy. The elderly who had been waiting for electricity for a long time were moved to tears. Many of them had lost hope of seeing electricity light up their homes.

The villagers said their children will now be able to study in the evenings under the light of a bulb. Mobile phones can now be charged in the village itself, and health services will also improve.

"For years, we were living with the help of lanterns and torches. Now there is light at last," said one of the villagers. Gundrajgudem village is located on the Sukma-Bijapur border. It used to be a stronghold of Maoist People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’s (PLGA) Battalion-1. The Maoist terror was so intense that people would tremble at the mere mention of this village that was known for landmines in the forests, danger at every step and the echo of gunfire at night.

Now, in the same Gundrajgudem, electric bulbs have been lit for the first time. The eyes of the villagers sparkled when the light spread across the dark village. They also reflected years of pain and hope.

A transformer had been installed in the village, which was connected with a power line recently, with the efforts of the security forces and the administration. The local residents are excited over the prospects of children studying at night with fans running in their homes.