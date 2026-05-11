Once A Maoist Stronghold, Sukma Village Lights Up For The First Time Bringing Joy To Residents
As bulbs lit up homes in Gundrajgudem village, children clapped and women beamed with joy while the elderly were moved to tears
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Sukma: Sunday, May 10, will remain etched in the minds of the residents of Gundrajgudem village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as the day when the village received electricity for the first time. As light bulbs lit up their homes, children clapped, and women beamed with joy. The elderly who had been waiting for electricity for a long time were moved to tears. Many of them had lost hope of seeing electricity light up their homes.
The villagers said their children will now be able to study in the evenings under the light of a bulb. Mobile phones can now be charged in the village itself, and health services will also improve.
"For years, we were living with the help of lanterns and torches. Now there is light at last," said one of the villagers. Gundrajgudem village is located on the Sukma-Bijapur border. It used to be a stronghold of Maoist People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’s (PLGA) Battalion-1. The Maoist terror was so intense that people would tremble at the mere mention of this village that was known for landmines in the forests, danger at every step and the echo of gunfire at night.
Now, in the same Gundrajgudem, electric bulbs have been lit for the first time. The eyes of the villagers sparkled when the light spread across the dark village. They also reflected years of pain and hope.
A transformer had been installed in the village, which was connected with a power line recently, with the efforts of the security forces and the administration. The local residents are excited over the prospects of children studying at night with fans running in their homes.
They disclosed that for years, the Naxalites had targeted road construction, mobile towers and power lines in the area. Contractors and labourers were threatened, and machines were burnt, which led to construction work coming to a halt.
"We were forced to live in an atmosphere of fear. As soon as the sun set, the entire area would be plunged into darkness and silence," related one of them.
The situation underwent a change in the last few years, following the intensification of the government campaign against the Naxalites. Sukma Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been carrying out continuous operations, and security camps have been set up amidst the rugged forests and mountainous terrain, making the villages accessible even during the difficult monsoon conditions. The soldiers have been able to earn the trust of the people. Now, basic amenities are gradually reaching the villages.
Sukma’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said, "The arrival of electricity in a former Naxal affected area like Gundrajgudem is not just a developmental task but a victory of the trust of the security forces and the villagers. Through the joint efforts of the District Police, CRPF and the administration, even remote villages are now connecting with the mainstream. Our aim is to make every village in Bastar known for development and light, not fear."
Officials disclosed that bringing electricity to Gundrajgudem wasn't easy. "The Electricity Department employees risked their lives working in the dense forests, rough terrain and amid security challenges. Teams often had to walk long distances to deliver supplies. The security forces provided security at every step, making this dream a reality,” an official disclosed.
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