ETV Bharat / state

Once A Maoist Bastion, Remote Village In Abujhmarh Gets Maiden School

Narayanpur: Kodenar, a remote village in Abujhmarh region, about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, used to be the place where Naxalites held courts. Thanks to the continued effort of the district education officer, it is now abuzz with schoolkids.

On February 25, classes were held with 25 children for the first time since Independence Day. A regular teacher has appointed to the newly opened school, with assurance from the administration of regularity.

To mark the historic step, district education officer Ashok Kumar Patel and district panchayat vice-president Mangdu Ram Nureti brought colourful books, new school bags, and uniforms for the students.