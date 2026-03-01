ETV Bharat / state

Once A Maoist Bastion, Remote Village In Abujhmarh Gets Maiden School

On February 25, classes were held with 25 children for the first time since Independence Day, thanks to the district education office, Ashok Kumar Patel.

Children being distributed free books in the newly-opened school.
Children being distributed free books in the newly-opened school.
ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 1, 2026

Narayanpur: Kodenar, a remote village in Abujhmarh region, about 40 kilometres from the district headquarters in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur, used to be the place where Naxalites held courts. Thanks to the continued effort of the district education officer, it is now abuzz with schoolkids.

On February 25, classes were held with 25 children for the first time since Independence Day. A regular teacher has appointed to the newly opened school, with assurance from the administration of regularity.

To mark the historic step, district education officer Ashok Kumar Patel and district panchayat vice-president Mangdu Ram Nureti brought colourful books, new school bags, and uniforms for the students.

Kodenar, a remote village in Abujhmarh region, reeled under Naxalism threat for years.
Kodenar, a remote village in Abujhmarh region, reeled under Naxalism threat for years.

"Inhabited by 14 families of the Ghotul tribe, the area reeled under the threat of Naxalism for years. But now, the situation is changing. When the children picked up the books from our hands, the moment was the most emotional moment of my life," Nureti said.

It was nothing less than a festival when the national anthem echoed in the village for the first time, and children stood in line in school uniforms, which were given to them for free along with school bags and books.

Raju, a young villager, said, "We have lived in darkness for so many years. But now our children's future will be secured. Where education reaches, guns fall silent. This small school in Kodenar is not just a building, but a new beginning of faith."

