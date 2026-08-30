Onam Celebrations In Kerala Capital Come To An End With A Lively Procession, Cultural Performances
The week-long Onam festivities, which began on August 23 under the auspices of the Tourism Department, have been a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The vibrant and colourful Onam celebrations in the Kerala capital reached a spectacular climax on Sunday with a lively procession, cultural performances, and community participation.
The event was inaugurated by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who unfurled the national flag at the Lok Bhavan gate.
The ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Culture Minister P C Vishnunath, Health Minister K Muraleedharan, Higher Education Minister Roji M John, Women and Child Welfare Minister Bindu Krishna, Transport Minister C P John, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister K T Tulasi, Governor Rajendra R Arlekar, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and several other officials.
The week-long Onam festivities, which began on August 23 under the auspices of the Tourism Department, have been a celebration of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage. Sunday’s colourful procession marked the culmination of this vibrant week, drawing thousands of spectators from across the state who gathered along the streets to witness the showcase of Kerala’s diverse art forms and traditions.
The procession was a visual feast, featuring traditional art forms such as Kalaripayattu, Theyyam, Mayavi, and mirror dance. Women’s groups performed the Kolkali dance, adding to the cultural splendour. The streets from Kavadiyar to Attakulangara and from Sastamangalam to Vellayambalam were illuminated by the spectacular Deepalankaram, a light decoration event organised by the Tourism Department, enhancing the festive atmosphere.
Throughout the week, the city was alive with cultural displays and performances that celebrated Kerala’s rich traditions. The celebrations also included a variety of art forms, showcasing the state’s diverse cultural heritage. The festivities have attracted large crowds and have brought the city alive with colours, lights, and music. A special highlight of Sunday’s event was the full rendition of “Vande Mataram” on stage. Culture Minister P C Vishnunath clarified that, due to protocol, the full version of the national song was sung during the event attended by the Vice- President, following prior rehearsals.
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