ETV Bharat / state

Onam Celebrations In Kerala Capital Come To An End With A Lively Procession, Cultural Performances

During the Onam celebrations. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The vibrant and colourful Onam celebrations in the Kerala capital reached a spectacular climax on Sunday with a lively procession, cultural performances, and community participation. The event was inaugurated by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, who unfurled the national flag at the Lok Bhavan gate. The ceremony was attended by a host of distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Culture Minister P C Vishnunath, Health Minister K Muraleedharan, Higher Education Minister Roji M John, Women and Child Welfare Minister Bindu Krishna, Transport Minister C P John, Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister K T Tulasi, Governor Rajendra R Arlekar, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, and several other officials.