On The Cards At Kurnool Airport: Development Of An Integrated Aviation Ecosystem
Night landing facilities will be supported by the installation of a 'Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range' (DVOR) system to provide navigation data to pilots.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has decided to develop an integrated aviation ecosystem at Kurnool Airport. The plan encompasses airport development, supervision, and operations, alongside the construction of city-side commercial buildings. The corporation aims to increase the number of services and introduce night landing facilities.
Night landing facilities will be supported by the installation of a 'Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range' (DVOR) system to provide navigation data to pilots. As part of the aviation ecosystem, plans include a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and the development of warehousing, tooling, and other allied infrastructure.
Facilities for UAV/drone operations will also be developed. Additionally, the infrastructure will enable the provision of line, base, engine, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for various categories of aircraft and helicopters.
A total of 1,008 acres of land is available for the Kurnool Airport and associated infrastructure. Of this, the government has utilised 429 acres for the existing airport's development. APADCL has proposed reserving 136 acres for future needs, including runway expansion, further airport development, terminal building expansion, and other aeronautical facilities.
As for the remaining 443 acres, the plan is to designate 343 acres as a "city-side development area" for commercial buildings, industrial and logistics facilities, manufacturing units, and an aviation ecosystem. It has been decided to keep the remaining 100 acres in reserve for other requirements.
APADCL has decided to select contractors through an international competitive bidding process to handle airport operations and undertake new projects. A request for proposal (RFP) has been issued. APADCL will enter into a concession agreement with the selected contractor.
Under the agreement, in addition to maintaining terminal buildings, runways, taxiways, airside and landside facilities, and utilities, the contractor is required to carry out minimum development works at the airport by the commercial operations date (COD) as part of the operations, management, and development scope.
Infrastructure for aerospace manufacturing must be developed, and the necessary structures for engineering and city-side commercial operations must be constructed. The agreement will remain in effect for 45 years from the date commercial operations commence, with a provision for a 15-year extension if requested by the contractor.
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