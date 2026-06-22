ETV Bharat / state

On The Cards At Kurnool Airport: Development Of An Integrated Aviation Ecosystem

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL) has decided to develop an integrated aviation ecosystem at Kurnool Airport. The plan encompasses airport development, supervision, and operations, alongside the construction of city-side commercial buildings. The corporation aims to increase the number of services and introduce night landing facilities.

Night landing facilities will be supported by the installation of a 'Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range' (DVOR) system to provide navigation data to pilots. As part of the aviation ecosystem, plans include a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) and the development of warehousing, tooling, and other allied infrastructure.

Facilities for UAV/drone operations will also be developed. Additionally, the infrastructure will enable the provision of line, base, engine, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for various categories of aircraft and helicopters.

A total of 1,008 acres of land is available for the Kurnool Airport and associated infrastructure. Of this, the government has utilised 429 acres for the existing airport's development. APADCL has proposed reserving 136 acres for future needs, including runway expansion, further airport development, terminal building expansion, and other aeronautical facilities.