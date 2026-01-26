ETV Bharat / state

On Republic Day, Jammu Kashmir Govt Reiterates Statehood Demand, Invites Tourists To Valley

Srinagar: Amid multi-tier security, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Monday, with the main function held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and smaller functions held in towns and other offices by officials.

Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary presided over the function in Srinagar, led the March Past and unfurled the national flag.

Multi-tier security arrangements were made in and around the Bakshi stadium as the police and paramilitary forces had ringed all roads leading to the venue. The administration had kept the entry open for common people who wanted to attend the function at the stadium.

Security beefed up around Bakshi Stadium on Republic Day, 2026 in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

In his speech, Choudhary lashed out at Pakistan for causing "immense suffering and wounds" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Praising the valour and determination of the security forces, he said that their sacrifices ensured peace in Kashmir despite terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

“Pakistan has repeatedly attempted to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. It tried to harm our development and tourism, but our security forces defeated its nefarious designs,” he said.

The Deputy CM enumerated the development programmes launched by the elected government under chief minister Omar Abdullah since it was sworn in as the first elected government in the union territory.