On Republic Day, Jammu Kashmir Govt Reiterates Statehood Demand, Invites Tourists To Valley
Choudhary also attacked Pakistan for sponsoring terror activities to disturb peace in the region.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid multi-tier security, the 77th Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Monday, with the main function held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and smaller functions held in towns and other offices by officials.
Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary presided over the function in Srinagar, led the March Past and unfurled the national flag.
Multi-tier security arrangements were made in and around the Bakshi stadium as the police and paramilitary forces had ringed all roads leading to the venue. The administration had kept the entry open for common people who wanted to attend the function at the stadium.
In his speech, Choudhary lashed out at Pakistan for causing "immense suffering and wounds" to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Praising the valour and determination of the security forces, he said that their sacrifices ensured peace in Kashmir despite terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.
“Pakistan has repeatedly attempted to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir. It tried to harm our development and tourism, but our security forces defeated its nefarious designs,” he said.
The Deputy CM enumerated the development programmes launched by the elected government under chief minister Omar Abdullah since it was sworn in as the first elected government in the union territory.
Choudhary invited tourists from across the country to visit Kashmir. His appeal came in the backdrop of declining tourist footfall after last year’s Pahalgam attack on tourists in which 25 non-local tourists and a local pony operator were shot dead at Baisaran.
Before attending the march past parade at Bakshi Stadium, Choudhary paid floral tributes to the martyrs at the Balidan Stambh at Partap Park in Lal Chowk, whose foundation stone was laid by union Home Minister Amit Shah on 24 June 2023.
Speaking to reporters at the Balidan Stambh, Choudhary reiterated the demand of restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. “The government led by Omar Abdullah will expect that the Prime Minister of India and Home Minister will fulfill the promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as they have promised in the parliament of the country and also in the Supreme Court,” he said.
He said he is hopeful that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, envisioned by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, will be restored.
Other Republic Day functions were held at all the towns, municipalities, government schools, colleges, universities, revenue, block and health centres where heads of the institutions unfurled the national flag. Some non-local visitors also unfurled the national flag at Lalchowk in Srinagar where a band performed a musical event as well.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti was also among the invitees at the Republic Day in Srinagar.
“Republic Day must be more than parades and speeches. 15 August 1947 gave us freedom from colonial rule, but 26 January 1950 gave us the constitutional right to live that freedom with dignity guaranteeing freedom of speech and religion, and above all the power to vote. Our Constitution created strong institutions to protect these values. Today, many of these institutions have been weaponized to undermine the very idea of India,” Mehbooba wrote on X.
