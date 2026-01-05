ETV Bharat / state

On Parole For 15th Time, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Leaves For Dera Headquarters From Jail

Rohtak: After being granted parole for the 15th time, Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Monday left Rohtak's Sunaria Jail for Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa at 11:30 am. He has been serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of female devotees and the murder of a journalist.

A convoy of six luxury vehicles, including two bulletproof Land Cruisers and two Fortuners, from Dera reached Sunaria Jail to pick him up. Honeypreet, along with other family members, was also present to receive Ram Rahim, who was escorted out of the jail under tight security and taken directly to Sirsa.

This time, he will not be going to the Barnawa Ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and will spend the parole period in Sirsa. For this purpose, additional police forces have been deployed in and around the Dera premises to maintain law and order.

This is the 15th time Ram Rahim has been released from jail on parole. On most of these occasions, he stayed at the Dera’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district. He was previously released on August 15, 2025, to celebrate his birthday and was granted a 30-day parole last January, just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Ram Rahim has been serving a 20-year jail sentence since August 25, 2017, awarded by a CBI court for the sexual assault of two female followers. In 2019, Ram Rahim, along with three others, was convicted for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a crime that had taken place more than 16 years earlier.