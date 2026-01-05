On Parole For 15th Time, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Leaves For Dera Headquarters From Jail
This time, he will not be going to the Barnawa Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat and will be spending the entire parole period in Sirsa.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Rohtak: After being granted parole for the 15th time, Gurmeet Ram Rahim on Monday left Rohtak's Sunaria Jail for Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa at 11:30 am. He has been serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of female devotees and the murder of a journalist.
A convoy of six luxury vehicles, including two bulletproof Land Cruisers and two Fortuners, from Dera reached Sunaria Jail to pick him up. Honeypreet, along with other family members, was also present to receive Ram Rahim, who was escorted out of the jail under tight security and taken directly to Sirsa.
This time, he will not be going to the Barnawa Ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and will spend the parole period in Sirsa. For this purpose, additional police forces have been deployed in and around the Dera premises to maintain law and order.
This is the 15th time Ram Rahim has been released from jail on parole. On most of these occasions, he stayed at the Dera’s ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district. He was previously released on August 15, 2025, to celebrate his birthday and was granted a 30-day parole last January, just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.
Ram Rahim has been serving a 20-year jail sentence since August 25, 2017, awarded by a CBI court for the sexual assault of two female followers. In 2019, Ram Rahim, along with three others, was convicted for the murder of journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a crime that had taken place more than 16 years earlier.
The Dera Sacha Sauda, which is headquartered in Sirsa, has a sizeable following across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and several other states. In Haryana, the organisation enjoys considerable influence in districts such as Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.
The repeated granting of parole to Ram Rahim has drawn criticism from various quarters, with several political parties questioning the Haryana government over the matter. Journalist Chhatrapati's son, Anshul, has also raised objections, stating that Ram Rahim is "not an ordinary prisoner but a hardened criminal" and questioning the justification behind his repeated release.
However, the Haryana government has defended its decision before the High Court, submitting an affidavit stating that Ram Rahim does not fall under the category of a hardened criminal and is considered a prisoner with good conduct. According to jail rules, prisoners with good conduct are entitled to parole or furlough. Under the existing provisions, a prisoner can be granted up to 90 days of parole in a year, which the state government has cited while justifying the repeated paroles granted to Ram Rahim.
[With agency inputs]
Also Read